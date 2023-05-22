With school winding down and summer nearing, many are anticipating vacations, gardening, weddings, camping, get-togethers, and/or home improvement projects. While we offer titles for all these subjects, a few books soon to be on the shelves include: Campfire Cooking: Mouthwatering Skillet, Dutch Oven, and Skewer Recipes and two Black & Decker guides, one about bathroom remodels and the other about building greenhouses.

AWARDStillwater County Library has been awarded the Excellent Library Service Award (ELSA). The Montana State Library Commission annually recognizes libraries for achieving excellence in serving their communities with the Excellent Library Service Award (the ELSA). Receiving the award requires meeting a series of excellent service criteria in a variety of categories developed by librarians from all types of libraries.

