With school winding down and summer nearing, many are anticipating vacations, gardening, weddings, camping, get-togethers, and/or home improvement projects. While we offer titles for all these subjects, a few books soon to be on the shelves include: Campfire Cooking: Mouthwatering Skillet, Dutch Oven, and Skewer Recipes and two Black & Decker guides, one about bathroom remodels and the other about building greenhouses.
AWARDStillwater County Library has been awarded the Excellent Library Service Award (ELSA). The Montana State Library Commission annually recognizes libraries for achieving excellence in serving their communities with the Excellent Library Service Award (the ELSA). Receiving the award requires meeting a series of excellent service criteria in a variety of categories developed by librarians from all types of libraries.
SEEDSIt is not too late to pick up seeds from the SCL Seed Library to plant this gardening season. We have many greens, radishes, and other quick growing vegetables as well as flowers and herbs to choose from.
SUMMER READINGMark your calendars! The summer reading program takes place June 5-July 21! Summer reading programs began in the 1890s to encourage use the library and to develop the habit of reading. Of course, we still want to encourage the use of the library, but the focus today is more on preventing “summer slide,” or the loss of retention of what was learned during the school year, through reading.
To help motivate participants, tickets for prizes, many donated by local businesses, are earned by completing reading logs from the library and attending events. The schedule includes presentations from Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary, Sunshine Apiary, Beartooth Humane Alliance, and Tippet Rise.
Teens and adults can be part of the fun as well. Reading logs and event attendance also earn tickets. Saturday crafting, and other programs, such as UFOs and Extraterrestrials in Montana by Jane Bird, will be announced each month.
Along with our weekly storytime and activity in Columbus, we will be traveling to Park City, Rapleje, Absarokee, Fishtail, and Reed Point (location has been changed to the Sawyer Ott Memorial Park) each week. Please contact the library for the full schedule.