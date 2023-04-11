Easter egg hunts, engineering services and department reports were the matters of business at last week’s Monday night Columbus City Council meeting.
Also approved at that meeting was a special use permit for the 8th annual Easter Egg Hunt and Easter egg Eve Hunt at Heritage Park on Saturday, April 8.
Also approved were agreements to provide engineering services to the city for grant administration for the Water Source Replacement Well Development and the Water Main Replacement projects by Interstate Engineering.
The council also heard the following departmental reports:
CLERK
Clerk Cherrie McAlexander reported the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 audit has been received from Olness & Associates and presented to the council and Mayor Webb Mandeville. An Audit Publication Introduction announcement will be published in the Stillwater County News.
Mayor Mandeville signed an agreement for financial services with the Montana League of Cities and Towns for a new program that gives new clerks/treasurers access to retired clerks on topics such as budgets, financials, projects and other matters. This agreement expires on Dec. 31, 2023 and is capped out at $2,000.
And finally, McAlexander reported that Bond Council notified the city that it will not be approved for an Intercap loan due to sewer rate.
COLUMBUS FIRE RESCUE
Columbus Fire Chief Rich Cowger reported that since the last meeting, CFR responded to 92 calls, bringing the year-to-date total to 222. Cowger also reported that the agency applied for a SAFER grant that if successful, would create “a few new positions.” CFR also submitted an application for a DNRC grant that would provide some new communications.
Additionally, Cowger reported that CFR is working with the Sibanye-Stillwater mining company on a “confined space rescue prop” at the training center. The mine is donating some material and engineering with CFR responsible for site work.
COLUMBUS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Columbus Police Chief Gary Timm reported that CPD responded to 184 calls for service in March — up two calls from March 2022. Animal Control handled five calls during that time.
Timm reported that “as soon as the weather changes, officers will be working more traffic enforcement to combat the aggressive and road-rage driving.” Timm said that information will be sent out via social media “extensively to give the citizens the opportunity to make changes in their driving habits.”
PUBLIC WORKS
WATER: Public Works Director Scott Caton reported that COP Construction will be on-site fulltime starting last Tuesday, preparing to do concrete work as well as cleaning and prepping for street paving. A new light has been installed at the bulk water station, which Caton said has resulted in a lot of positive feedback. And Caton continues to work with Engineering West on the water/sewer rate issue.
SEWER: Caton reported that keeping up with the U.V. disinfection is a daily, time-consuming maintenance job.
STREETS/DRAINAGE: Crews are preparing for culvert maintenance and de-icing as the weather warms up. Pothole-patching is taking place, as weather allows.
PARKS: Signs have been installed that name Mandeville and Anderson fields at Granit Peak Park. Fence-topping material will be installed around Mandeville Field and Caton is working with Travis West on the development of a warning track on Mandeville Field.