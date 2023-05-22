The annual Stillwater Run and Ride in Absarokee is just around the corner.
The charity 5K/10K Run and 25-mile gravel bike course is set for June 3. Sponsored by the Absarokee Community Foundation (ACF), participants can take part at the course or virtually. This is a fundraiser that benefits Absarokee’s numerous non-profit groups.
Previous years have drawn more than 70 competitors, but organizers are hoping for 100 this year, said ACF member Lindsey Clark,
FOCUS ON FLOOD RELIEF HELPIn the wake of the historic June 2022 flooding of the Stillwater River, AFC established a disaster relief account to help locals with their emergency needs. To date, $47,000 has been given to individuals who lost their homes, were displaced by the flood or suffered significant damage to their home or property.
ABOUT THE RUNThe run is a mostly flat, scenic route along the Stillwater River, starting and finishing at Circle T ballfields. The gravel bike course ventures through the backroads of southern part of Stillwater County and includes a section through the well-known Tippet Rise Art Center. The bike course starts at 7:30 a.m. in Fishtail and ends at the Circle T ballfields. The run is a staggered start, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Onsite camping is available. For more information, go to www.absarokeecommunityfoundation.com
The event began as the Stillwater Run and after a couple of years absence, came back in 2019 under the new name of the Stillwater Run & Ride.
ABOUT THE ABSAROKEE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION (ACF)ACF’s mission is stated clearly on its website: “Delivering support to service and professional organizations in Absarokee, Fishtail, Nye, Roscoe, Montana, as well as surrounding areas through locally-funded grants. The ACF ensures community support into the future through a permanent endowment.”
It does those things with a board of directors comprised of Absarokee residents who are dedicated to enhancing the community by identifying funding sources, maintaining processes for generating grant requests and helping the community with such requests.
In existence since approximately 2000, ACF has helped distribute $450,000 to dozens of local groups throughout the county. Because many locals consistently contribute to the fund, more than 95 percent of all the money raised is given out in grants or to a permanent endowment.
