Track

Park City’s Leigha Grabowska competes in the 100 meters at the opening track meet held in Laurel last week.
Track

Park City’s Gage Witt competes in the high jump

The Columbus Cougars, Absarokee Huskies, and Reed Point Renegades track teams have gotten off to a rocky start because of the unpredictable weather. These county track teams have not participated in a meet so far this season and are hoping for better weather this week. This week’s competitions are as follows:

•Absarokee — SCAD #1 at Billings West on Tuesday, April 11.