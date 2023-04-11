The Columbus Cougars, Absarokee Huskies, and Reed Point Renegades track teams have gotten off to a rocky start because of the unpredictable weather. These county track teams have not participated in a meet so far this season and are hoping for better weather this week. This week’s competitions are as follows:
•Absarokee — SCAD #1 at Billings West on Tuesday, April 11.
•Columbus — Railyard Trials at Laurel High School on Tuesday, April 11.
•Red Lodge Classic in Laurel on Saturday, April 15 with a start time of 9:30 a.m.
•RPR — Red Lodge Classic at Laurel High School on Saturday, April 15. Start time is 9:30 a.m.
PARK CITY GETS 1 MEET INAfter the first week of competitions were cancelled due to inclement weather, the Park City Panther track team participated in its first meet of the 2023 season, hosted by Laurel High School on Thursday afternoon, April 6.
Park City, one of only two Class C schools in attendance, competed with five Class A Schools from Billings Central, Lewistown, Hardin, Lockwood and the host school, Laurel.
Because of the large number of athletes and few schools in attendance, only the top four finishers were scored. The Panthers ended with 50.5 points and the Lady Panthers finished with 31.33 points.
Junior Gage Witt had an impressive first meet with personal bests and top three finishes in all three jumps. Witt placed second in the long jump with a 19-02, third in the triple jump with a 40-5.75, and third in the high jump with a leap of 6-0. With his mark in the high jump, he has pre-qualified for the state meet.
Leigha Grabowska got her senior season started off well in the sprints with a third place finish in the 200 (29.23), and she tied for fourth in the 100 with a 14.07. In her high school debut, Freshman Macy Witt scored a second-place finish in the triple jump with 31-7.50 and fourth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.96. Senior Stockton Zimdars took second in the 110H with a time of 17.95, junior Wyatt Story placed third in the 400 with a 54.52 and senior Abby Frank was third in the javelin with a throw of 108-09. The Panther boys 4 x 100 relay team, consisting of Stockton Zimdars, Wyatt Hamilton, Holden Stepper, and Wyatt Story, placed 3rd overall with a 46.36.
Next up for Park City the Red Lodge Classic to be held in Laurel on Saturday, April 15. Start time on Tuesday is 3 p.m. and on Saturday is 9:30 a.m.