A woman has been charged with stealing a pickup truck from a parking lot in Park City.
Baillee Victoria French, 30, appeared recently in 22nd Judicial District Court in Columbus and pleaded not guilty to one felony count of theft.
Stillwater Deputy County Attorney Ryan Addis requested a $10,000 bond that had been set in justice court. Addis based his request on French’s prior felony drug convictions, failure to appear warrants and the fact that she is currently on probation in Yellowstone County and facing new charges.
Defense attorney Brian Haynes lobbied for no bond or in the alternative, a $5,000 bond, saying his client lives in Billings.
Judge Matt Wald set bail at $10,000 due to French’s history of non-compliance, felony convictions and pending criminal matters, saying “$10,000 is more than reasonable.”
As of Tuesday evening, French remained jailed.
On Feb. 16, 2023, at 7:26 a.m., a man called dispatch to report someone had stolen his 2002 Ford F-150 truck from the Zip Trip parking lot in Park City, according to court documents. The truck had been parked in the east lot at the end of January and left the keys under the driver’s seat.
The man also reported that a friend of his son’s had seen the truck being driving past the Park City High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Feb. 23.
Stillwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Palmer obtained the school’s surveillance video as well as surveillance photos from the Zip Trip. The photos showed a white woman arriving at the Zip Trip in a newer white Ford truck at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, according to court documents. That woman was scene on camera walking around Zip Trip, then back to the new white Ford and then to the man’s pickup, at which point she “opened the driver’s door, started it, used the windshield wipers to clear the snow and drove off the Zip Trip parking lot on the west side,” according to court documents.
The woman drove the stolen truck southbound on South Clark Street toward the high school at approximately 12:55 p.m.
On Feb. 17, the wife of the man who reported the truck stolen contacted dispatch to say the Billings Police Department had recovered the truck. Deputies asked if they could search the truck, which the couple allowed.
Billings police found the stolen truck on Feb. 16 and arrested French, who was driving it. Deputy Palmer took the Zip Trip surveillance photos to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility and confirmed that French was the same woman, according to court documents.
When questioned, French reportedly admitted to stealing the truck after a friend had told her it had been at the Zip Trip for a long time, according to court documents.
