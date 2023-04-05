Larry Guptill
April 1, 2023. — June 27, 1956
Larry Micheal Guptill, age 66, of Columbus passed away in the early morning of April 1st, 2023. Larry was born June 27, 1956. He grew up in Fromberg and graduated in 1975 at Fromberg High.
He was working for Burlington Northern and then enlisted in the Army. He serviced as a Military Police from 1975 to 1978. Larry reenlisted to the Army, 14th Engineers from 1987 to 1990 as Sergeant.
On September 19, 1981 Larry married his high school rivalry and friend, Hope Thatcher of Park City.
They have two daughters, Lisa Woods, husband Kevin and sons Alex and Samuel of Billings; Tiffany Meyer, husband Clint and children Boyd and Arena stationed in Germany.
On June 27, 2016, Larry retired from engineering for Montana Rail Link Railroad.
Larry enjoyed the outdoors and was always out working with his horses, driving around town in his side-by-side, working around his house or helping anyone in need of a helping hand. He always had a smile and laugh and some would say he was full of piss and vinegar. He always had a wise crack to say and made everyone laugh. He had a heart as big as the moon.
Larry had gone through some surgery through the years and his wife told him he will be a new man. She told him if he wasn’t so wild in his younger years, he wouldn’t need new parts. He said he would do it all again.
Larry loved his family and friends were like family. He spent lots of time clearing snow for the neighborhood and meeting his friends for coffee and discussing world events.
His love for his two daughters, sons-in-law, and especially his grandchildren showed in his face. He would have the biggest smile. Attending the grandchildren’s school and sports events were the highlights of his days. Larry also had a rescue cat names Sandy that he shared a breakfast egg with every morning.
Larry’s life was cut way to short as he had a lot of plans for the future. He had planned lots of camping, fishing, hunting adventures and traveling. He enjoyed his hunting trips with his best friend Guy Martin.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents Wallace and April Guptill, his in-laws Wes and LeDena Thatcher, and family and friends lost but never forgotten and his horses and family pets.
Larry, you will always be in our hearts. As you leave us to soon our hearts are broken and will never mend but you always made sure we stayed strong. You were my calm to me being a storm. Rest in Peace my love. May We Meet Again.
Services will be graveside at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 55 Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel, Montana at 10 a.m. on April 10th, 2023. A reception will follow in Laurel. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Larry’s name.