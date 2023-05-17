Gary Austin Hadlock, 80 years old, died of cancer April 26, 2023, in
Billings, at the Springs at Grand Park.
Gary was born July 13, 1942, in Mesa, Ariz., to Paul Austin and Cleo (nee Ellsworth) Hadlock. He lived in Arizona until he was 27.
Gary was an avid sportsman and a crack shot. Gary was close to his grandmother, Helen Hadlock, who took him to church and shared the good news of Jesus Christ with him.
Gary married Judy Getsinger in 1964 and graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor of Science in forestry. His career took him to Ute Park, N.M., then to Helena, as a logging systems expert. In Helena, son, James Austin, was born in 1973. Gary moved his family to Kalispell, and their daughter, Deborah Ruth, was born in 1975. Kalispell remained home for 32 years where he worked for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
Gary was well-known for his roads and bridges giving Montanans access to the state's wilderness and timber resource.
These roads and wilderness knowledge equipped Gary to be a fire boss for some of the largest fires in Montana's recorded history. Home life centered around church where he served in various roles as Sunday school teacher, deacon and AWANA leader. Family trips included hunting on the Montana prairie, swim meets throughout the state, attending University of Montana sporting events and visiting extended family in Arizona.
He retired and moved with his wife to Columbus, Mont., to be near their daughter, a resident at Special K Ranch. He and Judy were members of Park City Baptist Church. After her death, Gary joined the Beartooth Bible Church in Columbus.
His retirement years were spent with children.
He volunteered at the ABC 123 University Preschool, gave children's sermons at church, taught Sunday school and AWANA. He also traveled to Florida regularly to visit his granddaughter. Additionally, he volunteered at Special K Ranch and the Special Olympics. Gary’s generosity was felt in the Columbus and Park City communities.
Gary is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith Louise (nee Getsinger), sisters Judy Barnhart (nee Hadlock) and Cathy Hadlock. He is survived by sister and brother-in-law, Richard and Susan (nee Hadlock) Peterson of Chino, Ariz.; son and daughter-in-law, James (50) and Jill of Orlando, Fla.; daughter, Deborah (47); and granddaughter, Hannah (13).
He would want every reader to know he is in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Beartooth Bible Church, Columbus, with a potluck to follow. In lieu of flowers, please give to the ministry of Jim and Jill Hadlock, checks payable to The Jesus Film Project, Memo line: Account #0159170, 9305 Mustard Leaf Drive, Orlando, FL, 32827 (give. cru.org/0519170). Fifty percent of donations will be given to Gary's favorite non-profit ministries, Special K Ranch and Camp Promise at Big Sky Bible Camp, Big Fork, Mont.