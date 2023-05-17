Reinert “Wayne” David Jensen, age 94, passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2023, at the Avantara care facility in Billings, MT, of natural causes. He was born at home on March 11, 1929, to Severin (Sam) and Ivy Berry Jensenand was named after one of his father’s brothers. Wayne was the 6th child of the family’s 13 children (six brothers and sisters which included two sets of twins.
Wayne had a sharp memory and kept a treasure-trove of memories of our Jensen family’s past & of the Stillwater area and community in general. He was not known to say very much but he liked to share stories and memories of days gone by. He always had a smile and liked to tease & play jokes on old friends and new ones alike. He enjoyed playing card games & in later years he could be found playing solitaire with a favorite deck of cards. Wayne enjoyed attending family picnics and events and spending time with friends. Wayne loved animals, including horses, and when he was a young man, he had a favorite, spirited, palomino stallion named Pal. He liked dogs and cats and had many special pets over the years.
When Wayne was younger, the Jensen family lived South of Columbus on Shane Ridge and later down along Shane Creek, Wayne farmed and helped on the family ranch. He herded large bands of sheep and also joined a traveling sheep-shearing crew. At one of his nephew’s ranches, where he lived for a time when he was in his late 70s, he still sheared a few sheep occasionally during shearing time and he liked to swath hay in the hay fields.
It was a lovely, sunny, blue-sky day in 1979 when Wayne married Mary Newkirk on August 4th of that year. They both liked horses and they rode horseback to their wedding location; Wayne in his cowboy hat and he and Mary both in their cowboy boots. They made quite a happy pair and in true western style. They made their home a few miles South of Columbus on Upper Flat Road. Here the couple created their home and shared happy times.
Wayne had a green thumb, and loved flowers, plants, and trees of all kinds. He had amazing roses. He planted many fruit trees in his large well-cared for yard and grew such an amazing garden that he and Mary was featured in the local Stillwater Sun newspaper in an article singing the praises of their wonderful produce. They always enjoyed sharing their bountiful garden with family and friends.
Wayne loved being outside to enjoy God’s creation. He could be found sitting outside on his porch, enjoying the sun’s rays to get his vitamin D, while surrounded by his garden and many flowers.
Wayne and Mary were both very devout members of their church congregation. In later years, when Wayne was living in the nursing home, he would still dress in his best (which included wearing his dapper Fedora hat) and watch the church service remotely at the nursing home.
Wayne is preceded in death by his dear wife Mary, his stepdaughter Barbara Allison, his parents, sisters; Ellen (Nell) Rader, Betty Blaylock, May Belle Kissler, June Cumin, Anne Bott, and Florence Gee and brothers; Samuel, Melvin, James, John and William (Billy) Jensen.
Wayne is survived by his stepson Mike Allison of Columbus, stepdaughter Betty Tobin & family of Billings, his sister Darlene (Jim) Pond of Columbus and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. Wayne was one-of-a-kind and is very missed.
Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.