Reinert "Wayne" Jensen

Reinert “Wayne” David Jensen, age 94, passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2023, at the Avantara care facility in Billings, MT, of natural causes. He was born at home on March 11, 1929, to Severin (Sam) and Ivy Berry Jensenand was named after one of his father’s brothers. Wayne was the 6th child of the family’s 13 children (six brothers and sisters which included two sets of twins.

Wayne had a sharp memory and kept a treasure-trove of memories of our Jensen family’s past & of the Stillwater area and community in general. He was not known to say very much but he liked to share stories and memories of days gone by. He always had a smile and liked to tease & play jokes on old friends and new ones alike. He enjoyed playing card games & in later years he could be found playing solitaire with a favorite deck of cards. Wayne enjoyed attending family picnics and events and spending time with friends. Wayne loved animals, including horses, and when he was a young man, he had a favorite, spirited, palomino stallion named Pal. He liked dogs and cats and had many special pets over the years.