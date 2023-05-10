Judy Sharon Robbins Stolzenburg
Judy Sharon Robbins Stolzenburg

BILLINGS — Judy Sharon Robbins Stolzenburg, 78, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at home, Thursday, May 4, 2023, after a long battle of COPD. She joined her father, Jay; mother Jane; and brother Bill Robbins.

Judy was born April 5, 1945, in Columbus, and was the youngest of three children to Jay and Jane Robbins. She graduated high school from Absarokee, where she was involved in several school activities such as Pep Club, Twirler, Chorus, FHA, the Aeonian school newspaper, as well as the Majorettes her senior year.