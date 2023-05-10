BILLINGS — Judy Sharon Robbins Stolzenburg, 78, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at home, Thursday, May 4, 2023, after a long battle of COPD. She joined her father, Jay; mother Jane; and brother Bill Robbins.
Judy was born April 5, 1945, in Columbus, and was the youngest of three children to Jay and Jane Robbins. She graduated high school from Absarokee, where she was involved in several school activities such as Pep Club, Twirler, Chorus, FHA, the Aeonian school newspaper, as well as the Majorettes her senior year.
After high school graduation, she attended Kinman Business University in Spokane, Washington. Judy later returned to Billings, where she met and married Kurt Stolzenburg. They had four children: Kelly, Kerry, Kristin and Bryan, before the marriage ended in divorce. Judy also enjoyed her 35-year-long career at Crowley, where she was a dedicated legal secretary loved by many.
Judy was a compassionate, loving mother and grandmother. Family was most important to her; she treasured passing the time with her children, grandchildren and Robbins’ family gatherings. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed joking with friends and coworkers. Judy’s hobbies included playing cards, bingo, gambling, traveling and listening to country music (especially Conway Twitty). Her favorite places for vacation were Cannon Beach and Depoe Bay in Oregon. On a weekly basis, friends and family would gather for “friendly” card games of Pinochle and/or Spite & Malice.
Survivors include her four children, Kelly (Chris) Kosine, Billings, Kerry Stolzenburg, Billings, Kristin (Shane) Schumacher, Edgewood, New Mexico, and Bryan Stolzenburg, Billings; honorary daughter Jenny “JJ” Fuchs; grandchildren Troy Slovarp, Ashton and Connor Kosine, and Tess Schumacher; brother Jack (Karen) Robbins; nieces, nephews and cousins; and best friends Marcia Birge and Gwynne Cole.
Her memory will be forever cherished by her family and friends. Cremation has already taken place. Please join us for her memorial service at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings.