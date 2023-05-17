LaLonnie Larson

On May 3, 2023, while visiting her brother in Germany, Mrs. LaLonnie (Duffield) Larson (age 77) unexpectedly and peacefully returned home to her Heavenly Father. LaLonnie, daughter of Louis and Fay (Moore) Duffield was born June 23, 1945, in Billings, Montana. She attended numerous schools throughout Montana and graduated in 1963 from Belfry, MT - "Go Bats!"

On June 5, 1965, in Billings, LaLonnie married Larry Larson of Belfield, N.D. During their 57 plus years of marriage they were blessed with three children and raised them in the rural community of Molt, MT.