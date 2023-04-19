Hart

A wife, a mother, a grandma, and great-grandma too, this is the legacy we have from you. Gone but not forgotten.

Our dear Mom, Marilynn Kirch Hart passed peacefully at home at the age of 87 on April 15, 2023. She was born on October 29, 1935, to Fred and Alice (Schweneker) at the Kirch ranch near Nye, Mont.

