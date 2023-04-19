A wife, a mother, a grandma, and great-grandma too, this is the legacy we have from you. Gone but not forgotten.
Our dear Mom, Marilynn Kirch Hart passed peacefully at home at the age of 87 on April 15, 2023. She was born on October 29, 1935, to Fred and Alice (Schweneker) at the Kirch ranch near Nye, Mont.
Mom married the love of her life Joe Hart on August 25, 1957. Her and Dad celebrated their 50th Anniversary and 57 years together. Mom has rejoined Dad, family and friends travelling, fishing, camping, playing pinochle and having a good time.
Marilynn is preceded in death by her parents, brother Gerald Kirch, sisters Maysel Northrup, Margaret Murphy, Mildred McKittrick, and Mary Jane Holtz.
Mom is survived by daughters Karen (Stan) Putnam, Sharon (RJ Jackson) Kruse, son Craig (Gwen) Hart. She is grandma to Kassi (Jamon) Knudsen, Jessi Putnam, Brodi Hart and Madison (Bryce) Christoff. Greatgrandma to Annabelle, Byron, Joseph and Robert Knudsen and is Aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Mom’s graveside service will be at the Nye cemetery on Friday April 21 at 1 p.m. Following the service family and friends may gather at the Nye Fire Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Absarokee Kruisin' for Seniors or Absarokee Senior Center.