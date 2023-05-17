Cecilio "John" Tafoya

Cecilio “John” Tafoya was born April 20, 1956, in Prescott, Arizona, then grew up in San Manuel, Arizona.

After high school, John started working for Magma Copper Company and became an underground miner working for several companies traveling state to state until John found his home and love in Columbus, Montana. He met Genelle Schutz in 2006, and they had there first kiss on New Years Eve.