Cecilio “John” Tafoya was born April 20, 1956, in Prescott, Arizona, then grew up in San Manuel, Arizona.
After high school, John started working for Magma Copper Company and became an underground miner working for several companies traveling state to state until John found his home and love in Columbus, Montana. He met Genelle Schutz in 2006, and they had there first kiss on New Years Eve.
He built a beautiful life for them in Columbus hunting, fishing, and talking to squirrels! He loved his family very much and spent every moment with them until the end. His daughter Andrea and grandbabies were his whole heart. John was a Christian and was dedicated to praying at home.
Our beloved son, brother, father, passed away April 23, 2023, battling cancer. John will always be remembered for his charming smile, unique laugh and his wonderful sense of humor and all those crazy stories he told us.
John will be remembered by his mother Clara Tafoya, sisters Linda (Fred) Creeley, Phyllis (Ken) David, Carol (Willie) Flores, Patricia (Harry) Clark, brother James (Bobbee) Tafoya, his loving children Dominic Tafoya, Andrea (David) Hernandez and Gabriel Tafoya; his loving stepchildren Dustyn Shutz and Brianna Shutz; his loving grandchildren Phillip Tafoya, Dillion, Alexandra, David (Nicol) Hernandez Jr., Antonio (Denise) Hernandez and his loving great grandchildren Easton, James, Jacob, Addison, Brooke, Cruz and Cain. John leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, friends and dogs. John’s final resting place is in the Big Skies of Montana and in his family’s hearts. We will never forget you Grandpa Johnny. Rest In Peace.
Memorial Services were held in San Manuel, Arizona.