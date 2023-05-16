It was a historic day for the Absarokee High School golf program on Monday at the Divisional golf competition as both the boys’ and girls’ teams captured a third-place finish and some hardware to take back home, having earned their way into the state tournament in Great Falls.
This is only the second time in school history that an Absarokee boys’ team has qualified for state and the third time for a girls’ team, and these are the first trophies in school history.
The Huskies qualified seven golfers for the state tournament which included three athletes in the top 10. Allison Howe was runner up with a 100, and Adisyn Kennedy took 10th place on the girls’ side with a 110. Jaxon Gallagher placed 5th on the boys’ side with a 95, and Tristen Phillips was just out of the ribbons finishing 11th with a 102. The girls qualifying for the state tournament are Allison Howe, Adisyn Kennedy, Julianna Feddes, and Abby Jeffery. Callen Gunderson will be the alternate for the team. The boys’ qualifiers are Jaxon Gallagher, Tristen Phillips, and Jacob Martin. Isaac Richardson will be competing at the state tournament as well in the team competition.
In order to qualify to golf individually, athletes must place in the top 25.
BOYS’ TEAM – 308 (3rd place)
•Jaxon Gallagher – 95 (5th place)
•Tristen Phillips – 102 •Jacob Martin – 111
•Isaac Richardson – 119
GIRLS’ TEAM – 339 (3rd place)
•Allison Howe – 100 (2nd place)
•Adisyn Kennedy – 110 (10th place)
•Julianna Feddes - 129
•Abby Jeffery - 133
“I am so proud of these kids. This has not been an easy season. It took us awhile to get outside and between JV and Varsity, we had 11 meets cancelled or rescheduled. Twice we went to JV and varsity tournaments on the same day in different towns. It was frustrating and a little disheartening at times but we knew we were not the only ones. The entire state had to deal with the weather issues. We tried to use it as an opportunity to embrace the time we were inside and try to get as much out of it as we could and maybe that would help close the gap. These kids did a great job handling all the adversity and responding well, and I’m glad they were able to have the success that they did at Divisionals. We are excited about the state tournament in Great Falls. We are looking forward to the individual competition and it’s always exciting to be a part of the team competition. Having both teams there encouraging each other will be fun,” stated Coach Gregg Feddes.
The State tournament will be held at Anaconda Hills Golf Club in Great Falls on May 16-17.
COLUMBUS BOYS TAKE 2ND, LETHERT 3RD
The Columbus High School golf program stepped on the Lake Hills Golf Course in Billings on May 8to begin their quest to qualify for State. Columbus was pushing for their 8th title but were not without obstacles as Huntley had beaten them on a few occasions.
According to MHSA, the top four teams with the lowest overall score and the top 15 athletes qualify to continue their play at State. This year the State meet will be held on May 16-17 in Shelby at the Marias Valley Golf and Country Club.
The Columbus boys’ team, behind the solid individual performances of William Conat and Landon Olson, placed 2nd overall with 335, only two strokes behind first place Huntley Project. William Conat took the Divisional title with 73. Landon Olson, the defending Divisional champ, placed 3rd with 77. Mike Courts finished with an 84.
On the girls’ side, Paige Lethert had a solid day, shooting a 94 and placing 3rd. Gracie Roller finished just out of the ribbons with 11th place on a 111.
Four Panther golfers qualify for state
In a season that saw multiple cancellations and required golfers to practice inside more than outside, Park City golfers finished strong at Divisionals in Laurel on Monday, May 8 qualifying four athletes for the State competition this week in Great Falls.
The Panthers had only four participants in the Divisional meet, two boys and two girls, and all four scored in the top 25 and qualified for State. On the boys’ side were Evan Seymour and Garett Harper, and on the girls’ side were Tessa McNeil and Marisa Rathbun. McNeil finished in the top 10 with 8th place shooting a 108. Rathbun was just out of the ribbons with 12th place.
•Evan Seymour – 105
•Garett Harper – 108
•Tessa McNeil – 108 (8th place)
•Marisa Rathbun – 112
RAPELJE GOLFERS AT DIVISIONALS
The Renegade golf team, consisting of Blade Blodgett, Axel Blodgett, and Matthew Brubaker and JV player, James Caraway, wrapped up their golf season on May 8th at the Divisional golf meet hosted by the Laurel Golf Club. It was beautiful weather for a meet and the facilities were top notch. In order to qualify for state, golfers must finish in the top 25. Although the team had no qualifiers, Rapelje golfers had a great day and finished well.
•Axel Blodgett – 126
•Matthew Brubaker – 147
•Blade Blodgett – unable to participate
“I am proud of our golfers this year. They are still learning but are improving each year. We are hoping to grow our golf program in Rapelje and get more kids involved,” commented Coach Karlee Erfle. “Good luck to our Stillwater County golfers at State in Great Falls. Bring home some hardware.”