It was a historic day for the Absarokee High School golf program on Monday at the Divisional golf competition as both the boys’ and girls’ teams captured a third-place finish and some hardware to take back home, having earned their way into the state tournament in Great Falls.

This is only the second time in school history that an Absarokee boys’ team has qualified for state and the third time for a girls’ team, and these are the first trophies in school history.