Columbus blanked by Belgrade, lose 0-10In the final week of the regular season, the Columbus Cougars played two very solid, tough teams. On Wednesday, May 3, the Cougars took on the Belgrade Panthers and lost 0-10. Nothing came easy for the Cougars who were led by Mason Sheppard on the mound. Sheppard pitched four innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, striking out two. Mason Meier threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
The Belgrade pitcher, Keenan Kraft, allowed only three hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out four and walking one.
Mason Meier, Michael Curl, and Koleman Gairrett each collected one hit for Columbus. Meier hit a single in the second inning on a positive note for the Cougars.
Columbus stunned by Butte High, 1-10In the second game in a row on Thursday, May 4, at Butte, the Cougars had a tough time generating runs in a 1-10 loss to the Bulldogs.
Curl took the loss for the Cougars. The right-hander allowed four hits and seven runs over four innings, striking out five.
Ethan Cunningham was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs. The righty surrendered one run on two hits over seven innings, striking out five and walking one.
Curl scored the only run in the contest for the Cougars with a solo home run in the fourth inning. Colter Chamberlin and Curl each managed one hit for Columbus.
The Cougars finished the season with 6 wins and 5 losses. Although the team did not make the state tournament this season, it finished 3rd in the conference, behind Belgrade and Butte, both AA schools. Only the top 2 teams in each conference advance to the state tournament.
“I want to thank our lone senior baseball player, Michael Curl, who was a great leader for our young team. Michael led us to a very successful season with his performance on the field and more importantly his leadership off the field,” said Coach Travis West. “Our team was very young with only two players out of our 16 having baseball experience at the high school level. I am very proud of all our players as our only conference losses were to the two AA schools (Butte High and Belgrade). Our players worked hard and competed even harder to establish a baseball tradition for Columbus High School.”
West also thanked his coaching staff, school board, school administration and especially the parents and the community for their support to make the inaugural baseball season a huge success.
“I am looking forward to the future of our team as we continue to work hard in the off season and continue our goal of bringing a state championship back to Columbus,” said West.