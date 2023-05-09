Columbus blanked by Belgrade, lose 0-10In the final week of the regular season, the Columbus Cougars played two very solid, tough teams. On Wednesday, May 3, the Cougars took on the Belgrade Panthers and lost 0-10. Nothing came easy for the Cougars who were led by Mason Sheppard on the mound. Sheppard pitched four innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, striking out two. Mason Meier threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

The Belgrade pitcher, Keenan Kraft, allowed only three hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out four and walking one.