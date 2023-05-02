Cougars claim lead in the fourth to defeat Lone Peak
Columbus — 16, Lone Peak — 2
The Columbus Cougars were on a three-game road trip this past week which began last Thursday and finished up on Saturday.
On Thursday, April 27, against Lone Peak, the Cougars grabbed the lead late in the game and defeated the Big Horns 16-2. Columbus trailed 1-2 in the top of the fourth inning when Colter Chamberlin singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.
The Cougars were lifted by Chamberlin who went 4-for-5 at the plate. Chamberlin doubled in the third, singled twice in the fourth, and singled in the fifth.
Chamberlin also led his team to victory on the hill. The pitcher allowed two hits and two runs over five innings, striking out five.
The Cougars tallied 17 hits in the game. Chamberlin, Ethan West, Koleman Gairrett and Mason Meier each racked up multiple hits. West and Chamberlin collected four hits each to lead Columbus.
Cougars get win over Williston Coyotes Freshmen
Columbus — 8, Williston — 6
On Friday, the Cougars weathered a scare from the Williston Coyotes Freshmen in the second inning where Columbus gave up five runs. Despite the comeback attempt from Williston, the Cougars held on for the win 8-6.
The Williston Freshmen were driven by an error on a ball put into play, a single, and a double.
The base paths were crowded in this high scoring, tight game. The Cougars collected 10 hits and the Coyotes had six.
In the fourth, West singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. Mason Sheppard doubled on the first pitch of the at bat scoring one run, and Michael Curl singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Jim Wayland got the win for Columbus. Wayland lasted five and a third innings, allowing six hits and six runs while striking out two. Meier threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
The Williston pitcher lasted three innings, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out two. Two other relief pitchers followed and finished the game for the Coyotes.
Columbus racked up 10 hits in the contest, led by Sheppard and Wayland with two hits each.
Nelson delivers five hits in victory over Sidney
Columbus — 16, Sidney — 2
Degen Nelson got busy on the basepaths on Saturday with five hits in the victory over the Sidney Eagles. Nelson singled in the first, singled in the second, singled twice in the fourth, and singled in the fifth.
Columbus got things started right away in the first inning. Curl singled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs.
The Cougars secured the victory thanks to earning ten runs in the fourth inning. Sheppard, Curl, Chamberlin, Meier, West, and Nelson each had RBIs in the big inning.
West was on the hill for the Cougars. The right-hander allowed four hits and two runs over five innings, striking out eight.
Sidney’s right-handed pitcher surrendered 14 runs on 12 hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out one.
Columbus had 15 hits in the contest. Nelson, Curl, West, and Meier each collected multiple hits for the Cougars. Nelson led with five hits in five at bats.