The Columbus High School Cougar baseball squad posted four wins and just one loss in recent action.
On Tuesday, April 11, the Cougars watched a game against the Belgrade Panthers slip away early in a 3-17 loss.
Belgrade began its scoring rampage in the first inning on a single by Gage Banks and an error.
Cougar Mason Sheppard led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Columbus. The right-hander surrendered 8 runs on 4 hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out three. Colter Chamberlin and Mason Meier entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one inning and one-third inning respectively.
The Cougars suffered the loss despite outhitting the Panthers 9 to 7. Sheppard and Degen Nelson each had multiple hits for the Cougars with two apiece.
Cougars blank Butte Central in double-header
The weekend began Friday night with a double header against Butte Central Catholic, in which Columbus shut out the Maroons in both contests.
In game one, Michael Curl threw a shutout to lead his team 10-0. The right-hander lasted 6 innings, allowing one hit and zero runs, striking out 12 and walking no one.
The Cougars got on the scoreboard first when Curl drew a walk, scoring one run. Columbus then notched four runs in the sixth inning, powered by Ethan Hulsey and Nelson with RBIs.
Meier went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Cougars in hits. Columbus stole 12 bases, with three players stealing more than one. Nelson led the Cougars with 5.
In the second game of the evening, the Cougars again shut out the Maroons, 8-0.
Ethan West had the pitching honors and earned the win. West did not allow a single run and gave up only one hit. Lasting five innings, West struck out 9 and walked 1.
Shepherd opened the scoring in the first inning when he drew a walk and scored 1 run. The Cougars scored three more runs in the fifth inning. Batters contributing to the big inning included Sheppard, Meier and Hulsey who all knocked in runs.
Nelson, West and Curl each had one hit to lead the offense for the Cougars. Columbus did not commit a single fielding error. Koleman Gairrett had 9 chances in the field, the most on the team.
Cougars pick up two wins in Saturday’s double-header
In the first of two games on Saturday, Columbus narrowly defeated Beaverhead County/Twin Bridges 3-2.
Both teams were strong on the mound, allowing for few hitting and scoring opportunities.
Sheppard was on the mound for the Cougars for five innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 7.
Columbus grabbed the early lead scoring on a double by Sheppard and an error in the first inning and held on to the lead for the win.
Leading the bats for the Cougars were Nelson, Colter Chamberlin and Sheppard, each collected one hit.
The second matchup with Beaverhead County/Twin Bridges on Saturday was just as close. Columbus again earned the win 5-3.
The Beavers got things started on offense this time around when Tyler Lagunas singled on a 1-0 count, scoring 1 run. Columbus took the lead for good, scoring 3 runs in the third inning. Curl doubled on the first pitch at bat, scoring 1 run and Beaver pitcher Sawyer Tackett, induced Colter Chamberlin to hit a fielder’s choice, where 2 more runs were scored.
Getting the win for the Cougars was right-handed pitcher Meier. Meier allowed 2 hits and 2 runs over 3 innings, striking out 3. Chamberlin threw 2 innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Meier, Nelson, Beau Huncovsky and Curl each grabbed a hit to lead Columbus.
The next scheduled contest for the Cougar baseball team is at Lone Peak on Thursday, April 27. The varsity game time is 3 p.m.