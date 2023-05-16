PLANICHECK LEADS AHS TO 2ND AT DISTRICTS
It was a great day for the Lady Huskies at the District 5C/6C meet in Laurel on Friday, May 12. They put together a solid team performance behind Minot State University track commit, Tandy Planichek who scored 36 points in her individual performances. Planichek ran to a 1st place finish in the 100 (13.11) and won the pole vault (7-06). She also placed 2nd in the 200 (27.23) and 2nd in the 400 (1:03.90). Both times were new PRs. Mary Arthun added to her team’s points with a 1st place finish in the discus with a new PR (96-03), placed 4th in the 300 hurdles (1:03.39), and took home 5th in the shot put (27-08.75). Shayla Russell took 2nd in the high jump (4-04) and 3rd in the discus with a PR (91-02). Saige Nye and Gracie Best placed in the 100 and the pole vault. Nye came in 3rd in the 100 (14.39) and 2nd in the pole vault (6-00), and Best took 4th in the 100 with a PR (14.43) and 4th in the pole vault (5-06). Afroditi Zervou placed 3rd in the 3200 with a new PR (18:13.82). The 4 x 100 relay team, consisting of Best, Russell, Nye and Planichek ran to a 1st place finish (54.52), and the 4 x 400 relay team of Best, Arthun, Nye, and Russell came in 2nd (4:49.10).
The Absarokee boys’ team scored 22 points in the District meet led by Tom Murphy with a 5th in the 200 (25.31) and a 5th in the 400 (56.86), which was a new PR. Will Edwards placed 4th in the 3200 with a PR (14:27.69), Jakson Heimer took 3rd in the pole vault with a PR vault of 8-06, and Jayden Clark grabbed 4th place in the shot put with a PR (34-11.75). Both Husky relay teams scored. The 4 x 100 (Caleb Zeigler, Michael Stanfield, Heimer, and Murphy) placed 5th with a 48.41. The 4 x 400 relay team consisting of the same team members took 5th (3:55).
The Husky track team will be sending 6 girls and 4 boys to the Southern C Divisional meet to be held this coming up Thursday in Laurel.
CHS GIRLS 2ND AT DISTRICTS
Districts looked a little different this season as Red Lodge hosted District 4B on their newly constructed Palisades track on Thursday, May 11. The weather was not on the side of the athletes as it was cold, windy, and rainy for most of the day. The Cougars were mentally prepared to push through. To qualify for Divisionals in Class B, athletes must finish in the top six in their event, and the Cougars’ goal was to bring home a trophy and move as many participants as they could to the next level.
The Lady Cougars continued to perform well earning a 2nd place trophy, scoring 142 points, just 15 points behind 1st place Huntley Project. Makenzie Sheils won both horizontal jumps (34-04 in the triple jump and 16-02.75 in the long jump). She also placed 2nd in the 200 (27.39) and 2nd in the 800 (2:28.55), each time a new PR. As Sheils previously prequalified for state in the 400, she opted out of running it at Districts. Kelsey Plymale brought in a 1st in the 1600 (5:49.80), along with a 3rd in the 800 (2:34.61). Madison Lind placed 5th in the 100 (13.59) and 3rd in the triple jump (32-04.25). Adeline Smith continued to dominate in long distance, winning the 3200 (13:00.76). Paityn Lethert added points with 4th in the triple jump (31-00.75) and 3rd in the long jump with a new PR (15-00.75). Lydia Hulsey contributed in all three throws, scoring 2nd in the shot put (28-06.50), 2nd in the discus (88-06) with a PR, and 4th in the javelin (80-04). Megan Copper won the high jump (4-10) and placed 6th in the pole vault (7-06). Gianna Ruprecht took 4th in the long jump (14-07.75) and tied for 3rd in the high jump (4-08). Also scoring for the Lady Cougars were Addi Eaton 3rd in the 1600 (6:19.27), Alyssa Crago 5th in the 1600 (6:23.79) with a PR, Nancy Scarbro 6th in the 300 hurdles with a PR (53.98), Kyra Powell 6th in the shot put (26-06-00), and Molly Adams 5th in the high jump (4-06). The 4 x 100, consisting of Scarbro, Lethert, Addy Lorash, and Lind placed 3rd (54.88), and the 4x 400 comprised of Lind, Eaton, Smith, and Plymale finished 4th (4:44.25).
The Cougars scored 107 points and took home the 2nd place trophy with many fine performances. Elias Vesbach was a dual champion with 1st place in the 1600 (4:59.42) and 1st place in the 3200 (10:24.91). Casey Theil scored in the sprints with a 5th in the 100 (11.71) and a 6th in the 200 (24.45). James Plymale supported his teammate in the 1600 (5:08.04) and the 3200 (10:51.85) with a 2nd place finish in each. Grady Olsen added a 3rd in the 3200 (11:28.23) and 6th in the 1600 (5:18.99). Payne Brower placed 2nd in the 800 with a PR (2:08.34) and 3rd in the 1600 (8:15.19). Mason Adams scored points in all three jumps,
2nd in the triple jump (37-05.00), 3rd in the long jump (18-05.75), and 4th in the high jump (5-06). Gunnar Smith placed 2nd in the javelin (141-09) and 4th in the shot put (35.08.50). Wyatt Meier took 2nd in the discus with a new PR (115-01). The boys 4 x 100 (Adams, Tegan McDonald, Smith, Theil) placed 5th (48.53) and their 4 x 400 (Theil, Plymale, Brower, Vesbach) came in 3rd (3:46.70).
“Overall, I was incredibly proud of both the Cougar teams. Our athletes stayed mentally tough and gave it their all each time they competed in an event,” commented Coach Crago. “We ended up qualifying 9 guys and 14 girls out of Districts and on to Divisionals. We have several athletes who made it out in multiple events.”
“It was a great day! Now we are ready to work hard this week and prepare for the Divisional meet.”
The Southern B Divisional meet will be held in Laurel on May 18, and the Cougars would love to have community members come support them as they vie for a chance to compete at State.
PARK CITY BOYS WIN DISTRICTS, GIRLS 3RD
The Park City Panthers track teams participated in the District 5C/6C meet at the Laurel Sports Complex on Friday, May 12.
Due to the restructuring of the Southern C into three districts, the Panthers are part of District 6C along with Absarokee, Fromberg, Roberts, Bridger, Plenty Coups and Belfry. Because there are three Districts, the top two winners from each district meet in each event qualified for Divisionals along with the next four best times/distances at the District meets combined. District 4C held their meet in Baker on Wednesday while District 5C and District 6C held their meet on Friday in Laurel.
The boys’ team put together an amazing performance both individually and as a team, taking home the 1st place trophy with 275 points —172 more than 2nd place Bridger. The Roberts and Fromberg boys tied for 3rd place. The Panthers won every running event and often placed the top three. They also won all three of the jumps (besides the pole vault) and placed in each of the throws.
Scoring 40 points on his own, senior Stockton Zimdars continued his domination in the sprints and hurdles with a first-place finish in each, 100 (11.76), 200 (23.75), 110 hurdles (16.48), and 300 hurdles (44.91). He was supported in the sprints with a 2nd place finish from Wyatt Hamilton in the 100 (11.82) and the 200 with a PR (24.25). Wyatt Story placed 3rd in both the 100 (11.85) and the 200 (24.39). Aidan Tilzey added a 6th in the 200 (25.44). Wyatt Story took home first place in the 400 (54.69), followed by Aidan Tilzey in 2nd with a PR (55.38), Ryan Bal was 3rd with a PR (56.12), and Mason Tilzey was 6th (1:00.30). Gage Witt added points in the hurdles with a 2nd in the 110s (18.25) and a 2nd in the 300s with a PR (46.24). Mason Tilzey added a 5th in the 110s with a PR (20.43), Aidan Tilzey added a 4th in the 300s (47.52), and Teegan Hahne took 5th in the 300s (49.01).
Zach Downing proved himself once again as a fierce competitor in the mid-distance and distance runs winning the 800 (2:11.69), 1600 (5:07.24), and 3200 (11:00.14) with ease. Supporting Downing in the 800 was Teegan Hahne with 3rd and a PR (2:15.49), 4th from Ryan Bal with a PR (2:20.04), and Mason Tilzey in 6th with a PR (2:30.37). Ryan Bal placed 6th in the 1600 (5:40.08), Rylan Goldy placed 3rd in the 3200 with a PR (13:37.85) and Hayden Frank 5th in the 3200 with a PR (15:39.08).
Gage Witt, Wyatt Hamilton, and Holden Stepper have scored big in the jumps all season and leaped their way to big scoring in the high jump, triple jump, and long jump. Witt won the high jump (5-10) and the triple jump (40-01) and finished 3rd in the long jump (18-02.75). Hamilton won the long jump (19-02.50) and placed 3rd in the triple jump (38-06). Holden Stepper finished 2nd in both the triple jump (39-02.75) and the long jump (19-01). Wyatt Story placed 3rd in the high jump (5-08), Rylan Goldy Finished 6th in the high jump (4-10) and 6th in the long jump with a PR (16-05.75), and Mason Tilzey finished 6th in the triple jump (34-08.50).
Austin Ellerbee finished 3rd in the discus with a PR throw of 101-02, Justin Wrolson took 3rd in the shot put (35-05). Morgan Justice placed 6th in the discus with a PR (95-05) and a 6th in the javelin with a PR (119-07), and Downing placed 3rd in the javelin (125-05).
Both relay teams also placed 1st. The 4 x 100 (Stepper, Hamilton, Story, Zimdars) had a time of 45.67. The 4 x 400 (A. Tilzey, Hahne, Bal, and Downing) finished with a time of 3:47.84.
The Lady Panthers, boasting far fewer athletes participating worked their way to a 3rd place trophy, scoring 97 points behind 2nd place Absarokee and 1st place Roberts. Freshman Macy Witt scored 32 points individually for the Park City girls. She was the only Lady Panther to win events, winning both the high jump (4-10) and the 100 hurdles (18.21). Witt also placed 3rd in the 300 hurdles with a PR (53.62) and 3rd in the triple jump (29-11.50). Senior sprinter Leigha Grabowska placed 2nd in the 100 (13.58), 3rd in the 200 (28.03), and 3rd in the 400 (1:09.19). Senior Abby Frank placed 2nd in the javelin (102-00) and 5th in the 800 (2:53.70). Senior Cadee Hess ran to a 3rd in the 1600 (7:02.51) and a 6th in the 300 hurdles with a PR (1:07.35). Kendalyn Streck and Abby Adams brought in points in the shot put. Streck placed 3rd (30-02) and Adams took 4th (27-11.25). Jordan Stepper placed 4th in the triple jump (29-01.75) and took 5th in the long jump with a new PR (13-07.25). The Lady Panther relay team placed 2nd (Witt, Stepper, Frank, Grabowska) with a time of 56.01.
“We had a great District meet all around. Our girls performed well but left a few points on the table that we should have had. The boys scored 275 points and won every track event and three jumping events. We had a couple of individuals disappointed in their own performance, but from a team standpoint, they did great,” commented Coach Robert Russell.
The Panthers qualified 11 boys and 7 girls for the Divisional meet in Laurel this Thursday, May 18.
LADY RENEGADES 2ND AT DISTRICTS, BOYS 3RD
Reed Point/Rapelje’s track teams had a successful day at the District 5C/6C meet. Sixteen of the team’s 21 athletes qualified for the Southern C Divisional meet later in the week. The top 2 in each event along with the next four best times/distances from each of the Southern C teams qualified for Divisionals.
The Lady Renegades earned a 2nd place trophy, scoring 153 points behind 1st place Harlowton/Ryegate who scored 192 points. The girls placed 1st in 7 individual events and 1st in the 4 x 100 relay. Lesl Schoenberg sprinted her way to 1st in the 100 (13.68) and 1st in the 200 (28.35), earning a PR in the 200. Schoenberg also placed 2nd in the high jump with a PR and state qualifying jump of 5-0. Allana Holderman proved her hurdling skills, winning both the hurdle events, 100s (17.82) and the 300s with a PR (49.90). Holderman also earned points in the 200 with a 2nd place finish (29.07) and a 2nd in the 400 (1:05.63). Both times were new PRs. Lily Herzog won both the horizontal jumps, the long jump (14-03.50) and the triple jump (30-11.75) and took 5th in the high jump (4-04). Scarlet Hertweck took 1st in the discus with a new PR (108-04) and added a 5th in the shot put (27-08). Loli Jarrett and Bristol Ketola took care of business in the mid/distance events. Jarrett placed 2nd in the 800 (2:39.54), 3rd in the 1600 (6:13.47), and 4th in the 400 (1:07.26). Ketola added a 3rd in the 3200 with a PR (14:00.90) and a 5th in the 1600 (6:31.96). Katelynn Bakke placed 4th in the high jump (4-06) and 6th in the long jump (13-01), Violet Herzog placed 4th in the triple jump (29-01), and Emily Milligan took 6th in the javelin (85-01). The 4 x 100 relay team (Jarrett, Herzog, Herzog, Schoenberg) took 1st place (56.40) and the 4 x 400 (Jarrett, V. Herzog, Holderman, Schoenberg) finished 2nd (4:37.59).
The Renegades placed 3rd but because there are only 6 teams in the 5C District only the first two places received a trophy. The boys scored 90 points and came in behind 1st place Harlowton/Ryegate and 2nd place Melstone. Trevor Clark was the only Renegade to win an event when he placed 1st in the 3200 (11:45.85). Clark also placed 2nd in the 1600 (5:38.11), 3rd in the 800 with a new PR (2:15.44) and 6th in the triple jump (34-09.50). Bodie Ott supported Clark with 5th in the 800 (2:30.68), 4th in the 1600 (5:46.87), and 2nd in the 3200 (12:02.52). His times in the 800 and 3200 were PRs. Jason Shane performed well in the hurdles taking 2nd in each, 110 hurdles (18.12) and 300 hurdles (46.30). Ben Broyles took 5th in the 100 (12.34) and 3rd in the 300 hurdles (47.83). Layne Yorke placed 6th in the 100 (12.52) and the 200 (25.80), both with PRs. Waylon Yorke placed 5th in the shot put (36-07.50) and the discus (108-07). Jacob Boyles took 4th in the discus (111-07) and 6th in the javelin (124-06) with a new PR.
Clayton Goodman finished 5th in the 110 hurdles (23.92). The 4 x 100 relay team placed 3rd with a 48.41 (L. Yorke, Dillon Gehnert, L. Yorke, and B. Broyles), and the 4 x 400, consisting of Broyles, Gehnert, L. Yorke, Broyles) also took 3rd (3:55.30).
“RPR had a great District meet,” commented Coach Carole Marsh. “Eighteen of twenty-one athletes qualified for Divisionals with multiple first place finishes and some 1-2 finishes. Looking forward to what Thursday brings for us.”