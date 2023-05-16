PLANICHECK LEADS AHS TO 2ND AT DISTRICTS

It was a great day for the Lady Huskies at the District 5C/6C meet in Laurel on Friday, May 12. They put together a solid team performance behind Minot State University track commit, Tandy Planichek who scored 36 points in her individual performances. Planichek ran to a 1st place finish in the 100 (13.11) and won the pole vault (7-06). She also placed 2nd in the 200 (27.23) and 2nd in the 400 (1:03.90). Both times were new PRs. Mary Arthun added to her team’s points with a 1st place finish in the discus with a new PR (96-03), placed 4th in the 300 hurdles (1:03.39), and took home 5th in the shot put (27-08.75). Shayla Russell took 2nd in the high jump (4-04) and 3rd in the discus with a PR (91-02). Saige Nye and Gracie Best placed in the 100 and the pole vault. Nye came in 3rd in the 100 (14.39) and 2nd in the pole vault (6-00), and Best took 4th in the 100 with a PR (14.43) and 4th in the pole vault (5-06). Afroditi Zervou placed 3rd in the 3200 with a new PR (18:13.82). The 4 x 100 relay team, consisting of Best, Russell, Nye and Planichek ran to a 1st place finish (54.52), and the 4 x 400 relay team of Best, Arthun, Nye, and Russell came in 2nd (4:49.10).