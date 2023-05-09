COLUMBUS COUGARSThe Columbus Cougars feel lucky to have finally gotten some decent weather. They were able to get in two competitions this week. On Tuesday, May 2, Columbus traveled down the road to Big Timber to play on the Overland Golf Course. The boys shot 342 and finished in second place behind Huntley Project. William Conat and Landon Olson had solid rounds of 77 and ended up in a tie for second. The boys’ score was higher than they would have liked, but they just were not hitting it quite straight enough to score well on a course like Big Timber. Although Paige Lethert did not play her best round, she stuck with it and managed to work her way into the top 10.

Big Timber Invite — May 2 @ Overland Golf Course