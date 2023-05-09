COLUMBUS COUGARSThe Columbus Cougars feel lucky to have finally gotten some decent weather. They were able to get in two competitions this week. On Tuesday, May 2, Columbus traveled down the road to Big Timber to play on the Overland Golf Course. The boys shot 342 and finished in second place behind Huntley Project. William Conat and Landon Olson had solid rounds of 77 and ended up in a tie for second. The boys’ score was higher than they would have liked, but they just were not hitting it quite straight enough to score well on a course like Big Timber. Although Paige Lethert did not play her best round, she stuck with it and managed to work her way into the top 10.
The boys played very well in Roundup at the Pine Ridge Golf Course and shot their lowest team score of the season. William Conat had a great day and put it all together. Conat ended up placing 1st. Landon Olson came in 2nd with a 75. Mike Courts had the best round of the year as well shooting a 79. Minus one bad hole towards the end of the round, Paige Lethert continued to play solidly. Lethert turned in a 100 and finished in a tie for 5th place. Gracie Roller has improved all year and finished with a 106. Both girls are ready to compete for an individual spot at Divisionals in order to move on to state.
Roundup Invite @ Pine Ridge Golf Course
Boys Team — 318 (1st Place)
William Conat — 70 Paige Lethert — 100
Landon Olson — 75 Gracie Roller — 106
Mike Courts — 79
Austin Rager — 94
Ethan Johnson — 95
ABSAROKEE HUSKIESThe Husky golf teams took advantage of the nice weather and got in a couple of tournaments in their final week of the regular season. They participated in a triangular in Columbus on May 1 at the Stillwater Golf Course and on Friday, May 5, the Huskies were in Lewistown on the Pine Meadows Golf Course.
Rapelje Invite — May 1 @ Stillwater Golf Course
Jaxon Gallagher — 83 Adisyn Kennedy — 102
Jacob Martin — 96 Allison Howes — 104
Tristen Phillips — 110 Julianna Feddes — 105
Isaac Richardson — 125 Callen Gunderson — 113
Abby Jeffery — 124
Lewistown Invite — May 5 @ Pine Meadows Golf Course
Jacob Martin — 95 (3rd Place) Abby Jeffery — 112 (5th Place)
Jayden Clark — 115 Julianna Feddes — 123 (6th Place)
Justin Wright — 117 Callen Gunderson — 131
Kobrey Stockton — 139 Liz Patterson — 134
Brooke Patterson — 147
“I thought this past week was a good work up getting ready for Divisionals. With all the rescheduled meets, we have played a lot of golf lately and the kids seem to be getting into a groove. We are excited about Divisionals on Monday in Laurel,” said Coach Gregg Feddes.
PARK CITY PANTHERSThough the season started a little rough with many cancellations and reschedules, the Park City golf teams finished up the regular season on a busy note, getting in four competitions in nine days. The Panthers will be attending Divisionals in Laurel at the Laurel Golf Course on Monday, May 8 and must finish in the top 25 to attend state. The girls participating are Tessa McNeil and Marisa Rathbun, and the boys participating are Evan Seymour and Garett Harper. The Panthers are not able to play as a team as three players are needed to earn a team score.