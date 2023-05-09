Stillwater comeback haltedStillwater — 6, Huntley — 8

The Stillwater Renegade’s effort to come back from being down six runs in the third inning came up just short, as they fell 6-8 to the Huntley Project Red Devils on their home field on Tuesday, May 2. Stillwater scored five runs in the failed comeback on an error in the fourth, a walk in the fourth, and a home run in the sixth.