The Stillwater Renegade’s effort to come back from being down six runs in the third inning came up just short, as they fell 6-8 to the Huntley Project Red Devils on their home field on Tuesday, May 2. Stillwater scored five runs in the failed comeback on an error in the fourth, a walk in the fourth, and a home run in the sixth.
Huntley Project got on the scoreboard in the first inning on a home run and a single. Stillwater put up three runs in the sixth inning with an RBI home run by Brylee Lowell.
Hannah Kimble led things off in the circle for the Renegades. The righty allowed eight hits over seven innings, striking out nine.
Stillwater hit one home run on the day with Lowell’s homer in the sixth inning.
The Renegades collected ten hits in the contest. MaKenna Prather, Sammie Howell, and Lowell all managed multiple hits, with two each to lead the Stillwater.
The pitching was strong on both sides on Saturday as Shepherd hosted the Renegades in the second meeting of the season. The Shepherd pitcher struck out 12, while Stillwater sat down eight.
Shepherd got on the board in the first inning by drawing a walk, scoring one run. Maylee Lowell singled in the third for Stillwater but was left stranded.
Stillwater began to roll in the 5th. With two outs, Howell singled on a ground ball to center field with a five pitch at bat. Brylee Lowell followed up with a blooper into left field advancing Howell to second. Both Howell and Lowell advanced on a wild pitch. Rhanda Vindiola hit a line shot to deep right center in a seven pitch at bat that looked like it was going to drop but the Shepherd center fielder turned on the speed and narrowly caught the ball ending the threat and chance to score two.
Shepherd pitching allowed three hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out 12 and walking one.
Kimble led things off on the rubber for Stillwater. The right-hander allowed six hits and one run over six innings, striking out eight.
Howell, Lowell, and Brylee Lowell each collected one hit to lead the Renegades. Stillwater was sure-handed in the field and did not commit a single error. Natalie Gairrett had the most chances in the field with eight.
The Renegades have one more week of the regular season with an invitational in Butte on May 12 and 13.