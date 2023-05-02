Stillwater dominates Cut Bank in first game of the weekend
Stillwater 13, Cut Bank 2
Last Friday began with a 13-2 victory over the Cut Bank/Valier Wolves for the Stillwater Renegades.
Stillwater opened up the scoring in the first inning when Natalie Gairrett drew a walk, scoring one run. The Renegades then scored seven more runs in the inning with offense coming from walks by Hannah Kimble, MaKenna Prather, Maylee Lowell, and Isis Torres. Kimble took the win for the Renegades. Kimble went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out eight.
Stillwater racked up 11 hits in the game. Kimble, Rhanda Vindiola, and Torres each managed multiple hits for the Renegades. Kimble went 3-for-3 at the plate with 2 singles and a double to lead the Renegades in hits.
Renegades trounce Coyotes
Stillwater 25, Shelby 2
Sage Manley collected her first win on the mound with a 25-2 victory over the Shelby Coyotes in the Renegades opening game last Saturday in Conrad.
Manley went three innings allowing only one hit and two walks with three strikeouts in the conference game win. Run support came early for Manley as Stillwater scored 5 runs in the bottom of the first inning while Manley held the Coyotes scoreless.
The Renegades scored a devastating 20 runs in the second inning to put the game well out of reach.
Sammie Howell, Manley, and Lowell each had a hit. Prather doubled with 5 RBIs and Vindiola batted in three runs on two hits.
Stillwater Renegades coast to an easy victory
Stillwater 17, Colstrip 3
Stillwater coasted to an easy victory over Colstrip in their second contest of the day last Saturday.
The Renegades fired up their offense in the first inning when Vindiola hit a sac fly and scored one run for Stillwater. Stillwater scored eight runs in the third inning. The Renegades put the pressure on, lead with singles by Prather and Lowell, an error on a ball put in play by Manley and Howell, a fielder’s choice by Brylee Lowell, and a double by Gairrett.
Kimble led the Renegades to victory in the pitcher’s circle. The righty allowed five hits and three runs over five innings, striking out ten and walking zero.
Stillwater racked up 11 hits on the day. Howell, Lowell, Gairrett, Lowell, and Vindiola all collected multiple hits for the Renegades. Vindiola, Lowell, Gairrett, Lowell, and Howell each collected two hits to lead the Renegades.