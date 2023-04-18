softball
After the first two weeks of weather cancellations, the Stillwater Renegades softball team got its first contest of the 2023 season on Tuesday, April 11, at the Huntley Project complex.

Stillwater stayed in it until late in the game, but the Huntley Project Red Devils pulled away with a 3-1 victory. The game was tied when Huntley got up to bat in the bottom of the 5th inning and doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring 2 runs for the win.