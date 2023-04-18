After the first two weeks of weather cancellations, the Stillwater Renegades softball team got its first contest of the 2023 season on Tuesday, April 11, at the Huntley Project complex.
Stillwater stayed in it until late in the game, but the Huntley Project Red Devils pulled away with a 3-1 victory. The game was tied when Huntley got up to bat in the bottom of the 5th inning and doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring 2 runs for the win.
Huntley got the scoring started in the first inning, scoring off a double.
The Renegades evened things up at one in the top of the fourth inning when MaKenna Prather grounded out, scoring one run. The score remained tied at 1 until the Red Devils final bat.
Pitching was strong on both sides. The Renegades struck out 8 while the Red Devils sat down 10. Hannah Kimble toed the rubber for Columbus, lasting 6 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs while striking out 8.
Collecting one hit each for the Renegades were Madi Kilgrove, Sammie Howell, Brylee Lowell, and Maylee Lowell.
On April 14, the Renegade’s effort to come back from 5 runs down against the Park County High School Rangers came up just a bit short as they fell 9-8.
The Renegades scored 4 runs in the failed comeback on a double by Natalie Gairrett in the fifth inning and a homerun by Prather in the sixth. The Rangers got things started in the first inning when a player homered on a 1-0 count, scoring 3 runs.
The Renegades put up 3 runs in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double by Gairrett. Kimble was in the circle for the Renegades. The right-hander surrendered 9 runs on 15 hits over 7 innings, striking out 6 and walking 1. Stillwater racked up 10 hits in the game, one being a homerun by Prather who went deep in the sixth inning. Sammie Howell and Prather both managed multiple hits. Howell went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead the team.
Next up for the Stillwater Renegades is a matchup with Shepherd at home on Friday, April 21. Game time is 4 p.m.