TOP TEN TRACK MEET — May 2nd
The 34th annual Midland Roundtable Top 10 Track and Field Meet was held at the Laurel Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 2. Athletes invited to the Top 10 must hold one of the Top 10 high school performances in each event and be from schools within a 150-mile radius of Billings. Qualifying for the Top 10 meet is a very big accomplishment considering it includes the AA schools in Bozeman, Belgrade, and Billings, Class A schools including Billings Central, Laurel, Lewistown, Hardin, and Miles City, and all the area Class B and Class C schools. The top 5 places make the podium and receive medals.
Columbus Cougars
Four athletes from Columbus qualified for the Top Ten Meet. Makenzie Sheils qualified in multiple events and took the podium in two events, placing 5th in the 400 with a 1:00.33 and 5th in the long jump with a jump of 16-05.75. Sheils also placed 8th in the triple jump with a 33-00. Kelsey Plymale qualified in the 1600 where she took 6th (5:31.88). Wyatt Meier qualified in the pole vault and took the stand with a 5th place finish (13-00). Mason Adams was a participant in the high jump.
“Our athletes had a great showing against the top track athletes in the area from Class AA, A, B, and C,” said Coach Jennifer Crago.
Park City Panthers
Four athletes qualify for the Top Ten Meet, two of which participated in multiple events. Stockton Zimdars took 6th in the 300 hurdles (41.83), 9th in the 100 (11.32), and 9th in the 110 hurdles (15.91), earning PRs in both the 100 and 110 hurdles. Gage Witt medaled in the high jump with a tie for 4th (6-00) and took 6th in the triple jump with 40-08. Wyatt Hamilton took the podium with a 4th place finish in the triple jump (41-01.50), and Holden Stepper also took the stand with 5th place (40-09). Congratulations Panthers.
“These boys enjoyed competing against some of the best athletes in the state, and it was great practice for competing at a high level. They came away with a few personal bests and some medals,” commented Coach Robert Russell.
TRI VALLEY MEET — May 3rd
On Wednesday afternoon, May 3rd, the Stillwater County Class C schools participated in the Tri-Valley meet in Columbus. In the past, the Tri Valley meet consisted of the junior high and high school Class C schools from District 6C. With the restructuring of the Southern C, the Tri Valley Meet added some outside schools. The junior high teams participated in the morning and the high school athletes participated in the afternoon, which turned out to be a beautiful, but very warm day.
Absarokee Huskies
The Absarokee Lady Huskies placed 4th in the small school’s meet with 64.75 points, a mere .25 behind 3rd place Harlowton/Ryegate/Judith Gap. Sprinter and future college track athlete Tandy Planichek had a great day scoring 40 individual points for her Husky team. Planichek placed 1st in each of her individual events: the 100 (13.33), 200 (27.73), 400 (1:05.25), and pole vault (6-06). Mary Arthun was a place holder in multiple events. She placed 2nd in the discus (90-10) and 4th in the shot put (29-08.50), both with new PRs. Gracie Best also placed in a couple of events. Best took 6th in the 200 (30.76) and 6th in the 400 (1:15.87). Saige Nye placed 5th in the 400 (1:13.49) with a PR, and Shayla Russell tied for 5th in the high jump (4-04). The Lady Husky 4 x 100 relay team took 2nd place (56.24).
Tom Murphy was the lone individual scorer for the Huskies. Murphy placed 6th in the 200 with a 25.35. The Husky 4 x 100 relay team placed 5th with a time of 51.79.
RPR Renegades
The Lady Renegades put together a solid afternoon, winning the Tri Valley Meet with 70 points. Hurdler Allana Holderman was the only Renegade to win an event. Holderman placed 1st in the 300 hurdles with a 50.94. She also placed 2nd in the 300 hurdles (18.82). Distance runner Bristol Ketola joined her teammate placing 2nd in the 3200 (14:13.34) and 5th in the 1600 (6:36.44). Lesl Schoenberg showed her speed, placing 3rd in the 100 (13.82) and leaped her way to 2nd in the high jump (4-08). Loli Jarrett brought in points with a 2nd place finish in the 400 (1:09.06). Lily Herzog added to the team total with a 4th in the triple jump (31-08). Scarlet Hertweck was the only Renegade to place in the throws with a 3rd place finish in the discus (88-11). Both Lady Renegade relay teams placed, the 4 x 100 took 4th (57.34) and the 4 x 400 was 3rd (4:38.36).
The Renegades brought in 55 points of their own and placed third overall. Jason Shane dominated in the hurdle events winning the 300 hurdles (46.96) and taking 2nd in the 110 hurdles (17.94). Distance runner Trevor Clark added points in the 800 with a 6th place finish (2:26.94) and a 3rd in the 1600 (5:24.54). Clark also placed 4th in the triple jump with a 38-08.25. Ben Broyles placed 4th in the 400 (57.24). RPR dominated in the discus event. Jacob Broyles placed 2nd (112-06), Waylon Yorke took 4th (104-01), and Ryan Shapley was 5th (102-05). Yorke also brought in points in the shot put with a 4th (35-02.50). The Renegades 4 x 100 relay team placed 4th with a 49.42.
Park City Panthers
The Park City Lady Panthers finished the meet with 46 points. Abby Frank was the lone event winner for the Panthers. Frank won the javelin with a 106-06. Senior Leigha Grabowska and Freshman Macy Witt were multiple event placers. Grabowska used her speed to score 2nd in the 100 (13.69), 3rd in the 200 (28.72), and 5th in the 300 hurdles (55.60) which she ran for the first time this season. Witt placed in both hurdle events, 4th in the 100 hurdles (18.99) and 4th in the 300 hurdles (55.56). Witt also took 4th in the high jump with a 4-06. Jordan Stepper had a great day placing 3rd in the 400 (1:11.27) with a PR. Stepper also PRd in each of her other events. Park City’s 4 x 100 relay team placed 5th (57.62).
The Panthers limited the participation of some of their athletes that took part in the Top Ten Meet from the night before and others tried some new events. Regardless of the changes, the Park City boys continued their high scoring ways, winning the meet with 153 points, nearly 50 more points than 2nd place Harlowton/Ryegate/Judith Gap, grabbing 9 first place finishes. Wyatt Story won the 100 (11.90), Wyatt Hamilton placed 2nd (11.97), and Gage Witt took 5th (12.22). Stockton Zimdars won the 200 (23.97), Story placed 3rd with a PR (24.25). Aidan Tilzey placed 3rd in the 400 (56.95) with a PR and Ryan Bal took 6th (58.43). Zach Downing won the 800 (2:13.03) and Teegan Hahne grabbed 3rd (2:15.27) with a new PR. Downing also won the 1600 (5:01.50) and Bal picked up 6th (5:34.61). Stockton Zimdars won the 110 hurdles (16.53), Witt placed 4th (18.44), and Hamilton was 5th (19.16). Tilzey also placed 3rd in the 300 hurdles (49.12). Justin Wrolson placed 5th in the shot put (33-06.75). Gage Witt won the high jump (5-10). Hamilton won the long jump (19-04.25) and Witt took 6th (17-04.75). Witt also won the triple jump with a 41-05. The Panthers relay team won the 4 x 100 (45.79) and placed two teams, 1st (3:45.17) and 2nd (3:52.62) in the 4 x 400 relay.
“On Wednesday, we competed in Columbus for the Tri-Valley meet. It was fun competing against many of our Divisional rivals. Our boys had another victory which is always fun and really reinforces the team aspect of this sport. Our relays did well, and I thought Freshman Jordan Stepper had a great meet with personal bests in the 400, javelin, and triple jump,” said Coach Russell.
STILLWATER “Al Walker” MEMORIAL — May 6th
In the last regular meet of the season, the 43rd Stillwater “Al Walker” Memorial track meet was held on Saturday, May 6th. Named after long-time Absarokee coach, Al Walker, the Stillwater meet is hosted each year by Absarokee High School. It was a beautiful day for a contest that hosted 38 Class B and Class C teams and hundreds of athletes. The Stillwater Meet mirrors the state meet with prelims and finals for the short races: 100, 200, 110/100 hurdles, and the 4 x 100 relay. It is generally a sizable meet that often allows athletes to compete against schools they may not see until state.
Columbus
In this very competitive meet, the Columbus Lady Cougars earned a 3rd place team finish with 46.5 points, behind 2nd place Huntley Project and 1st place Manhattan Christian. Sheils rose to the challenge and placed in three of her individual events. Sheils won the long jump with a leap of 17-00, won the 400 with a 1:01.13, and placed 2nd in the triple jump with a significant PR jump of 35-02.50. Teammate Kelsey Plymale scored in two events. Plymale placed 2nd in the 1600 (5:33.79) and took 6th in the 800 (2:33.99). Distance runner Adeline Smith set a new PR for herself, placing 2nd in the 3200 (12:27.33). Megan Copper tied for 5th in the high jump (4-08).
The Cougars had 5 individual place holders. Wyatt Meier vaulted his way to a 2nd place finish in the pole vault (12-06). Elias Vesbach placed 4th in the 1600 with a new PR (4:42.40) and teammate James Plymale came in 6th (4:46.18). Gunnar Smith placed 6th in the javelin (139-11). Mason Adams took 5th place in the high jump (5-10). Both Columbus relay teams also placed. The 4 x 100 came in 6th (46.21) and the 4 x 400 was 5th (3:45.56).
“Last week our teams talked about how this was the “last chance meet” to try out events and tweak specific things before the District meet,” said Coach Crago. “We had some amazing showings and had some things happen that we need to work on before Districts. I was very proud of the effort that was put into Saturday by our athletes. This week we will be gearing up for our District meet. We have big goals for individual events and team scoring. It’s time to show other teams what we can do.”
The District 4B meet will be held in Red Lodge this Thursday, May 11. Athletes must place in the top 6 in their event to make Divisionals.
Park City Panthers
Competition was tough for the Lady Panthers who had only three place holders, scoring 15 points. Abby Frank, who has placed in the javelin every track meet this season, placed 3rd with a throw of 104-07. Macy Witt tied for 3rd in the high jump with a 4-08. Leigha Grabowska came in 4th in the 200 with a 28.08.
The Panthers ran into some challenging competition, scoring fewer points than they have all season, and finished in 6th place with 29 points. Senior sprinter, Stockton Zimdars continued to score in his individual events. Zimdars placed 4th in the 100 (11.83), 3rd in the 110 hurdles (16.41), and 3rd in the 300 hurdles (43.41). The only other individual scorers were Zach Downing with a 3rd place finish and PR in the 3200 (10:35.68) and Gage Witt with a PR jump and 6th place finish in the long jump (19-09.50).
“This is always a fun meet because it features so many great athletes and teams. We beat some teams we wanted to beat, but also lost to some that we did not expect to lose to,” stated Coach Russell. “We were trying out some new things and had some limited participation for some of our better athletes, so we still feel confident heading into the postseason. Our throwers had a great day at Stillwater with many personal bests. Junior Zach Downing continues to really impress me. He continues improving, but has also shown that he has an excellent combination of strength and speed that can make him a great competitor.”
The Panthers will be in Laurel on Friday, May 12 for the District 5C/6C meet. The top two from each district will qualify along with the next four best times/distances at each District’s meet.
RPR Renegades
The Lady Renegades fought hard in one of the largest meets of the 2023 season, scoring 18 points and having four place holders. Lesl Schoenberg won her event, jumping a 4-10 in the high jump. Lily Herzog jumped the best jump of her career with a PR in the triple jump earning her a 4th place finish (33-04.50). Loli Jarrett ran a PR in the 1600 and placed 5th (6:03.28). Scarlet Hertweck placed 5th in the discus (101-01).
Reed Point/Rapelje will be at the District 5C/6C meet vying to qualify for Divisionals. The top two from each District (4C, 5C, 6C) will qualify along with the next four best times/distances.
Absarokee Huskies
In a meet boasting some of the best athletes from around the area, Senior Tandy Planichek showed her competitive spirit and speed. Planichek placed 2nd in the 200 (27.34) with a PR sprint in the prelims (27.25). She also placed 4th in the 100 with a 13.34.
The Huskies participate in the District 5C/6C meet at the Laurel Sports Complex on Friday, May 12 doing their best to qualify for Divisionals the following week. In the Southern C, the top two from each District will earn the right to attend Divisionals along with the next four best times/distances at each District’s meet.