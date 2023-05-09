TOP TEN TRACK MEET — May 2nd

The 34th annual Midland Roundtable Top 10 Track and Field Meet was held at the Laurel Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 2. Athletes invited to the Top 10 must hold one of the Top 10 high school performances in each event and be from schools within a 150-mile radius of Billings. Qualifying for the Top 10 meet is a very big accomplishment considering it includes the AA schools in Bozeman, Belgrade, and Billings, Class A schools including Billings Central, Laurel, Lewistown, Hardin, and Miles City, and all the area Class B and Class C schools. The top 5 places make the podium and receive medals.