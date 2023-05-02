LOCKWOOD INVITE — SCAD #2
On Monday, April 24, Lockwood hosted a track meet with 10 smaller schools. The Absarokee Huskies were the only Stillwater County team to attend.
Participating in only their fourth track meet of the season, the Huskies had a successful day at the Lockwood Invite — SCAD #2 held at the new Lockwood facility.
The Lady Huskies had three top six individual finishers and scored 42 points at the meet. Tandy Planichek scored the most points for her team, winning the 100 (13.39), placing 2nd in the 200 (27.62), while also running the final leg on the 3rd place finishing 4 x 100 relay (55.91). Mary Arthun was the only other Lady Husky to place in more than one event. Arthun placed 4th in the shot put (28-07.50) and 5th in the 300 hurdles (1:03.23). Shayla Russell took 5th in the discus with a PR throw of 85-08. Joining Planichek in the 4 x 100 relay were Gracie Best, Russell, and Saige Nye.
The Absarokee boys’ team scored 12 points. Tom Murphy placed 4th in the 400 with a 12.33, and Caleb Zeigler took 4th in the 400 with a time of 1:01.21. The Husky relay team placed 4th (49.72) and consisted of Zeigler, Jakson Heimer, Michael Stanfield, and Murphy.
LAUREL LOCOS JV MEETThe Laurel Locomotives hosted a JV meet on Tuesday, April 25 for five Class A schools, 3 Class B schools and 5 Class C schools. Park City was the only Stillwater County school in attendance.
Having far fewer athletes and seniors than the Class A and B schools, Park City competed with its full team. The Panthers dominated the contest and scored a whopping 176 points and won the meet by more than 100 points. The boys won a total of nine events and had top 6 finishes in all events except for the javelin, discus and pole vault. Stockton Zimdars won the 100 with a PR (11.54), the 110 hurdles with a PR (16.72) and the 300 hurdles (43.00). Teammate Zach Downing won the 800 (2:15.84), the 1600 (5:07.47) and the 3200 (10:43.28). Wyatt Story placed in three events, 2nd in the 100 with a PR (11.77), 2nd in the 200 with a PR (24.40), and 2nd in the 400 (56.51). Gage Witt won the triple jump with a PR jump of 41-09.75 which also prequalified him for state, placed 2nd in the 110 hurdles with a PR (17.95), 2nd in the long jump (19-03), and took 3rd in the high jump (5-10). Wyatt Hamilton placed 3rd in the 100 with a PR (11.84), 4th in the long jump (18-02.50), and 2nd in the triple jump (40-10.75). Holden Stepper placed in both horizontal jumps with a 5th in the long jump (18-02) and a 4th in the triple jump (39-02.50). Other place holders were Ryan Bal with a 5th place in the 800 with a PR (2:22.02), Teegan Hahne with a 3rd in the 300 hurdles (49.44), Mason Tilzey with a 6th in the 110 hurdles (21.58), and Ethan Cunningham with a 6th and a PR in the shot put (33-05). Both Panther relay teams also placed 1st, the 400 relay (46.01) and the 1600 relay (3:54.41).
The Lady Panthers had fewer participants and not quite a full team but scored well with 47 points. Macy Witt and Abby Adams were multiple place winners. Witt won the 100 hurdles (18.81), placed 2nd in the high jump with a PR of 4-10, and was 6th in the triple jump with 29-01.25. Adams placed 3rd in the javelin with a PR throw of 90-04 and placed 5th in the shot put with 27.07.50. Abby Frank and Kendalyn Streck each won their respective events. Frank won the javelin with a throw of 106-01, and Streck won the shot put with a throw of 29-00.
RED LODGE HIGH SCHOOL INVITATIONALRed Lodge High School hosted its second meet of the season at the Palisades Track on Tuesday, April 25, inviting 14 Class B and Class C schools in an afternoon meet.
The Columbus girls’ team placed 3rd with 73.75 points a mere .25 behind 2nd place Manhattan Christian with Huntley taking first. Makenzie Sheils placed in the top three in four events, 2nd in the 400 (1:01.25), 2nd in the triple jump (33-02), 2nd in the long jump (15-11), and 3rd in the 200 (27.82). Kelsey Plymale scored in the 800 (2:30.17) with a 3rd place finish and 2nd in the 1600 (5:49.65). Adeline Smith placed 2nd in the 3200 (13.04.75), Madison Lind placed 3rd in the triple jump (32-03.50), and Kyra Powell placed 5th in the shot put (28-08). Molly Adams and Gianna Ruprecht both placed in the high jump. Adams tied for 2nd (4-08) and Ruprecht tied for 5th (4-06). The Lady Cougars 4 x 100 relay team placed 4th (54.22) and their 4 x 400 relay team took 5th (4:32.52).
The Cougars also had a successful meet scoring 55 points and taking 5th place, only 10 points behind 4th place Sweet Grass County. Grady Olsen won the 3200 with a time of 11:49.94, and Mason Adams was in a 4-way tie for 1st place in the high jump with a jump of 5-10. Gunnar Smith and James Plymale placed second in their respective events, Smith in the javelin with a PR throw of 145-05 and Plymale in the 1600 with a 4:55.64. Plymale also scored 4th in the 800 (2:14.39). Casey Theil placed 4th in the 100 with 11.75 and 3rd in the 200 with a PR of 24.19. Tegan McDonald finished 4th in the long jump (18-08.50), and Grady Olsen took 5th in the 1600 (5:31.94). The boys 4 x 100 relay team placed 5th (46.45).
“Overall, we had some good things come together in Red Lodge. We still have some things to tweak at practice and hopefully come together in just a few short weeks,” stated Coach Jennifer Crago.
Absarokee’s Tandy Planichek with a 5th in the 100 (13.47) and a 5th in the 200 (28.36) and Mary Arthun with a 6th in the shot put (28-01.50). Although there were only two athletes that took home points, a number of Huskies earned PRs at the meet.
HARLO/PARK CITY INVITELast Saturday, all four Stillwater County teams participated in a large Class B and C meet hosted by Harlowton and Park City at the Laurel Locomotives Sports Complex, hosting 35 track teams and over 600 athletes.
Scoring points for the Reed Point-Rapelje Renegades was Waylon Yorke with a 4th place finish in the discus with a new PR of 118-04. Four Lady Renegades brought home points for the team. Scarlett Hertweck placed 3rd in the discus with a throw of 103-04, Lesl Schoenberg placed 3rd in a 3-way tie in the high jump with a leap of 4-08, Katelynn Bakke placed 6th in the high jump with a PR of 4-08, and Loli Jarrett took 4th in the 800 with a 2:43.34.
Absarokee senior Tandy Planichek led the Lady Husky team with multiple top 6 finishes. Planichek scored 2nd in the 200 with a new PR of 27.58. She also placed 4th in the 100 with a 13.14 and 5th in the pole vault with a vault of 6-09. Fellow teammate Shayla Russell placed 5th in the discus with a PR throw of 85-08.
“Tandy Planichek was able to set a personal best in the 200 with a 27.58 and Tom Murphy broke into the 100-foot range for the first time this year on Monday and has added distance every meet since,” said Coach Chris Gunderson. “There is a little healthy competition amongst our throwers this last week as they all get stronger. We were also finally able to pole vault at home and compete for the first time in that event this week.”
The Lady Cougars won the Harlo/Park City Invitational on Saturday scoring 63.75 points, less than four points in front of 2nd place Huntley Lady Red Devils. Teammates Kelsey Plymale and Makenzie Sheils combined for three first place finishes. Sheils won the long jump with a PR of 17-03 and the 400 with a time of 1:00.73 along with a 3rd place finish in the 200 (27.85) and a 3rd place finish in the triple jump (33-05.50). Plymale placed 1st in the 800 with a time of 2:31.57 while also placing 3rd in the 1600 (5:36.93). Other Lady Cougar finishers were Adeline Smith with a 3rd in the 3200 (12:59), Lydia Hulsey with a 6th in the shot put (30-11.50), and Megan Copper with a 5th place in the pole vault (6-09). Both Lady Cougar relay teams placed as well, the 4 x 100 came in 4th (53.84) and the 4 x 400 finished 5th (4:32.59).
The Cougars scored 22 points in the competitive meet. Casey Theil placed 6th in the 100 with a PR run of 11.53. Tegan McDonald took 3rd in the 400 with a PR of 53.64. James Plymale finished 4th in the 1600 with a new PR of 4:42.43. Mason Adams placed 4th in the high jump (5-10). Wyatt Meiers took 3rd in the pole vault with a 12-00 vault.
“We had more personal records (PRs) than we had Tuesday which was encouraging to our athletes. It is always a good thing to see hard work from practice paying off during competition. Overall, I was proud of how our athletes did. I will be talking to both teams about what we will be focusing on this week to get us ready to compete in our last regular season meets before Districts,” commented Crago.
This coming week, the Cougars have a few athletes who qualified and are competing in the Top Ten Meet on Tuesday. The Top Ten athletes are: Makenzie Sheils (400, LJ, TJ), Kelsey Plymale (1600), Mason Adams (HJ), and Wyatt Meier (pole vault). The Freshmen will be competing at the Freshmen Only Meet at Billings West on Thursday, and the final regular season meet will be on Saturday at the Stillwater (“Al Walker”) Meet in Laurel.
Park City found big success at the Harlo/Park City Invite, with the boys winning with 92 points, 27.5 points ahead of 2nd place Class B Red Lodge and more than 50 points ahead of the next Class C team.
Senior Stockton Zimdars had a stellar day earning PRs in each of his four individual events and state qualifying marks in the 100, 110 hurdles, and the 300 hurdles. Zimdars grabbed first in both hurdle events and placed 2nd in both sprints, 110 hurdles (15.92), 300 hurdles (41.56), 100 (11.38), and 200 (23.60). Zimdars also ran the final leg on the 2nd place 4 x 100 relay. Junior Zach Downing placed in both distance runs with a PR time of 4:52.94 and a 5th place finish in the 1600 and a 11:10.28 and 2nd place finish in the 3200. Junior Wyatt Story finished 6th in the 400 (54.94), and Junior Aidan Tilzey, in his first meet back from an earlier injury, placed 6th in the 300 hurdles with a PR (47.51). Junior Gage Witt won the triple jump with a PR jump of 41-10.75 adding distance to his state qualifying mark and placed 2nd in the high jump with a 6-0 leap. Seniors Wyatt Hamilton and Holden Stepper continue to grab points in the horizontal jumps. Hamilton took 3rd in the long jump (20-01) and 4th in the triple jump (40-01.50) with a PR in the long jump. Holden Stepper placed 3rd in the triple jump with a PR jump of 41-00.50. The Panthers 4 x 100 team of Story, Hamilton, Stepper, and Zimdars earned a 2nd place finish (45.32). The 4 x 400 relay team consisting of Ryan Bal, Teegan Hahne, Zach Downing, and Aidan Tilzey came in 5th (3:50.24).
The Lady Panthers had three individual scorers in the large meet. Senior Leigha Grabowska placed 6th in the 200 with a time of 28.11. Sophomore Kendalyn Streck placed 5th in the shot put with a PR throw of 31-04.75. Senior Abby Frank finished 4th in the javelin with a throw of 106-03.