Columbus Cougar MaKenzie Sheils
Park City’s Wyatt Story
Park City’s Jordan Stepper
Columbus Cougar Gunnar Smith

RAILYARD TRIALS IN LAUREL

Laurel hosted its second meet of the season last Tuesday called the Railyard Trials. It turned into a good-sized meet for a 3 p.m. start time, boasting teams from Class A, B, and C school with close to 400 participating athletes. For many teams participating, this was the first meet of the season.