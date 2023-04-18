RAILYARD TRIALS IN LAUREL
Laurel hosted its second meet of the season last Tuesday called the Railyard Trials. It turned into a good-sized meet for a 3 p.m. start time, boasting teams from Class A, B, and C school with close to 400 participating athletes. For many teams participating, this was the first meet of the season.
COLUMBUS COUGARSThe Cougar track teams got off to a positive start. Both teams placed 4th overall, and Coach Jennifer Crago was happy with the results. The Cougars had some athletes finish first and second in events along with several in the top six. The boys’ team finished with a total of 52.5 points and the girls’ team finished with 64. James Plymale placed 1st in the 3200 with a time of 11:10.35, and Kelsey Plymale dominated in the 800 (2:34.42) and 1600 (5:58.90) with first place finishes. Elias Vesbach came in 2nd in the 1600 running a 4:55.47. Makenzie Sheils placed in three events with a 3rd in the 400 (1:03.28), a 3rd in the long jump (16-01.5), and a third in the triple jump (33-01.75). Hayden Steffenson finished in the top 6 in two events with a fourth in the shot put (43-07) and a 6th in the high jump (5-06). Madison Lind also contributed in two events with a 6th in the 100 (14.26) and a 5th in the triple jump (32-05). Other place holders for the Cougars were Casey Thiel 6th in the 100 (12.45), Payne Brower 3rd in the 800 (2:13.36), Gunnar Smith 5th javelin (129-03), Mason Adams 3rd high jump (5-08), Tegan McDonald 4th long jump (19-07.5), Adeline Smith 3rd 3200 (13:34.31), and Molly Adams 6th high jump (4-04). The boys 4 x 100 tied for 5th (46.72) and the 4 x 400 placed 4th (3:48.41). Both girls relay teams placed as well. The 4 x 100 placed 4th (53.47) and the 4x400 placed 5th (4:41.19).
“It was great to finally get out and compete this past week. Like all the spring sports, we missed our first two meets due to inclement weather. We have been getting outside and practicing even when we can’t be on the track. This past week our teams were ready to get out there and get a baseline for their events. We are taking this season one meet at a time,” stated Coach Crago.
PARK CITY PANTHERSIt was the Park City Panther’s second meet of the season and they continued to find success. The girls’ team scored 18 points and the boys’ team accumulated 46 points. Gage Witt picked up 1st place finishes in the high jump (6-0) and the triple jump (40-4). Stockton Zimdars and Zach Downing picked up two Top 6 finishes. Zimdars with a 5th in the 100 (12.39) and a 3rd in the 110H (18.04) and Downing with a 4th in the 800 (2:13.88) and a 3rd in the 1600 (5:09.87). Holden Stepper scored for the Panthers placing 5th in the triple jump (39-07) and Wyatt Hamilton scored 6th in the 110H (19.02). The boys 4 x 100 placed 4th (46.43) and the 4 x 400 placed 6th (4:04.03). For the Lady Panthers Leigha Grabowska and Macy Witt were double place holders. Grabowska placed 3rd in the 100 (14.16) and 5th in the 200 (29.07) and Witt placed 4th in the 100H (18.99) and 4th in the high jump (4-06). Abby Frank was the only other Lady Panther to score with a 5th in the javelin (102-07).
ABSAROKEE AT BILLINGS WESTBillings West hosted a 5-school meet on April 11, drawing teams from Billings Central, Absarokee, Broadview/Lavina and Harlowton/Ryegate/Judith Gap.
Absarokee’s Tom Murphy was the only Husky to score in the Top 6 individually. Murphy placed 6th in the 400 with a time of 1:00.41. The boys 4 x 100 relay team placed 4th (53.77). Tandy Planichek and Mary Arthun were lone scorers for the Lady Huskies. Planichek won the 100 with a time of 13.33. Arthun placed 3rd in the shot put (29-05). The girls 4 x 100 relay team also placed 1st with a 56.99.
RED LODGE CLASSIC IN LAURELThe Red Lodge Rams hosted a meet with Class B and Class C teams from around the area, drawing 11 girls teams and 14 boys teams. The meet was rescheduled from Red Lodge to Laurel earlier in the week as Red Lodge’s track was not ready due to weather. Three of Stillwater’s four county teams were in attendance.
COLUMBUS COUGARSThe Lady Cougars placed 2nd overall behind Huntley Project with 98.25 points. Makenzie Sheils won the 400 (1:03.23) and the long jump (16-07.5) and was second in the triple jump with a PR jump of 34-1.75.
Kelsey Plymale went to work in the distance events with a 3rd in the 800 (2:39.58) and a 2nd in the 1600(6:43.08). Lydia Hulsey placed 3rd in the shot (31-3.75) and 5th in the discus with a PR (81-11). Kyra Powell took 4th in the shot put with a 30-00.5 and 3rd in the discus with an 83-03.
Megan Lopper placed in the jumps with a 6th place finish in the pole vault (6-06) and a 2nd in the high jump (4-08). Madison Lind brought home a 3rd in the 100 (13.88), Addie Eaton took 6th in the 800 with a PR of 2:50.80 and Adeline Smith placed 2nd in the 3200 (2:50.80).
The 4x100 relay team consisting of Gianna Ruprecht, Paityn Lethert, Addi Lorash, and Madison Lind placed 2nd (54.28) and the 4 x 400 relay made up of Sheils, Lind, Addi Eaton, and Plymale placed 3rd (4:37.06).
The boys scored 68 points putting them in third place behind Park City and Red Lodge. Elias Vesbach won the 3200 with a time of 10:47.50 and Mason Adams won the high jump with 5-10. Adams also placed 6th in the long jump (18-09) with a PR. James Plymale and Payne Brower traded off scoring in the 800 and 1600. Brower placed 2nd in the 800 (2:11.20) and 5th in the 1600 (4:59.89), earning a PR in both events. Plymale took 2nd in the 1600 (4:52.22) and 3rd in the 800 (2:12.84), getting a PR in the 800. Mason Adams competed in the high jump and placed 1st (5- 10). Casey Thiel earned a 4th in the 200 with a PR time (24.68), Wyatt Meier threw a PR placing 6th in the discus (108-07), and Gunnar Smith brought home a PR and a 5th place finish in the long jump (18-11.25).
The Cougar 4x400 team made up of Casey Thiel, Payne Brower, Tegan McDonald, and James Plymale placed 2nd (3:43.36) and the 4 x 100 relay consisting of Wyatt Meier, Tegan McDonald, Gunnar Smith, and Casey Thiel placed 4th (47.10).
PARK CITY PANTHERSThe Panthers took a big step in the right direction, winning the meet by scoring 93 points, among a plethora of Class B and C schools. Gage Witt continued high volume scoring with 4 top 6 finishes. Witt won the triple jump with a PR (41-03), was 2nd in the long jump with another PR (19-06.5), 2nd in the high jump (5-08) and 5th in the 110H (18.93). Stockton Zimdars brought in points in three events by placing 1st in the 110H with a PR of 17.04, 2nd in the 300H with a 43.88, and 5th in the 100 with a 12.07. Wyatt Story was another multiple place holder, scoring 3rd with a PR in the 200 (24.61), 4th in the 400 (54.91), and 4th in the high jump (5-08).
Zach Downing took care of business in the distance races, placing 2nd in the 3200 (11:15.98) and 3rd with a PR in the 1600 (4:53.52). Holden Stepper and Wyatt Hamilton helped clean up in the triple jump with Stepper placing 2nd (40-11.25) and Hamilton placing 3rd (40-11.00). The Panthers placed 1, 2, 3 in the triple jump, and all three athletes earned a PR. The 4 x 400 relay team made up of Ryan Bal, Stockton Zimdars, Teegan Hahne, and Mason Tilzey placed 4th (3:59.85).
Having a limited roster, the Lady Panthers put together some good individual performances. Abby Frank did well in the javelin, placing 2nd with a throw of 95-06. Macy Witt scored points in the high jump with 5th (4-06) and the 100H with 6th (19.09). Jordan Stepper earned a PR and a 6th place finish in the javelin with an 80-04. The short relay team, consisting of Leigha Grabowska, Macy Witt, Jordan Stepper, and Abby Frank placed 5th (56.88) running their best time of the season so far.
“We were really excited to see our triple jumpers do so well. Coach Katrina Ostermiller has done great work with these jumpers. Gage had 4 Top-5 finishes, Stockton ran well in the hurdles, and it was nice to see Zach do so well in the distance events to really round out our performances. We scored points all around and were super surprised and excited to see that our boys won the meet,” commented Coach Robert Russell.
REED POINT/RAPELJE RENEGADESThe Renegade track teams performed well and had some Top-6 finishes.
The Renegades turned in 19 points, led by Jason Shane who was 4th in the 110H (17.94) and 4th in the 300H (45.27) hurdles. Jacob Broyles took 3rd in the discus with a PR of 117-04, and Waylon Yorke placed 4the (114-02). The Renegade 4 x 100 team made up of Layne Yorke, Dillon Gehnert, Ben Broyles, and Jason Shane placed 6th with a time of 49.15.
Lesi Schoenberg and Scarlet Hertweck led the Lady Renegades in scoring of 30 points. Schoenberg won the high jump with a PR jump of 4-10 and was 4th in the 200 with PR run of 28.99. Hertweck won the discus with a PR throw of 104-01. Loli Jarrett and Bristol Ketola were the only other Lady Renegades in the scoring column. Jarrett placed 4th in the 800 (2:45.56) and Ketola took home 5th in the 3200 (15:06.42).