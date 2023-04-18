On Easter Sunday, a Reed Point man fell victim to a jewelry scam which cost him $15,000.
While Craig Buckner was doing yard work at his Reed Point home, he was approached by a man asking for a helping hand, according to a GoFundMe page.
“Buckner believed him and obliged to his request, only to be scammed out of $15,000,” states a GoFundMe page. According to Buckner, “I was in my front yard. Two o’clock in the afternoon on Easter Sunday. All by myself, nobody’s in town. And here’s the only schmuck on the street. He pulled up and went, ‘Hey. hey can you help me?’ with a deep Turkish accent. This is his MO. He’ll always be with his son, his wife, or his wife and some of his children. And he’s always claiming that he’s from out of the country, from Turkey, and he’s a businessman. He’s extremely wealthy. He’s draped in this crap.”
Living in Reed Point for 17 years, Buckner stated that nothing like this has ever been asked of him. Buckner said that the man asked for $20,000 in exchange for what the man claimed to be $300,000 worth of gold jewelry. The man also claimed he would return on the following Tuesday to buy the jewelry back, which Buckner eventually learned was a lie.
Using money Buckner and his late wife had saved up, he gave the man $15,000 in cash in exchange for the jewelry. Buckner stated “So it was 15 months ago I lost her (his wife). So I’ve been kind of in a, you know, grief is tough. So it’s not beyond me to do a lot of things for others at this time.”
Of course, when Buckner eventually took the jewelry to a Billings gold dealer to be evaluated, he was told that he was a victim of a fake jewelry scan, according to the GoFundMe page.
The GoFundMe page was created by Dave Wharton to help Buckner make back the money he lost to the scammer. The GoFundMe, which started four days ago, currently sits at $2,965 of the $15,000 goal. The link for all those interested in donating to Buckner’s cause is https://gofund.me/fe5748fe
ADVICE FROM THE STILLWATER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICEStillwater County Undersheriff Randy Smith confirmed that Buckner reported the crime. Smith said that this is the only scam of this sort to have been reported in the last year or so in the county, but local authorities recently learned this type of scam is going on around the state — people selling cheap jewelry, stating it is high dollar jewelry and taking people for quite a bit of money.
Smith also says people need to be aware of other kinds of scams.
“It is that time of year where the asphalt and concrete and building industry scams are going to start,” said Smith. “Get references and check into your contractors and make sure you have a contract in place.”
