Columbus Senior News Columbus Senior News Betty Rehm Columbus Senior Center Apr 4, 2023 9 hrs ago Don't forget to get your reservations in by the day before or by 9 a.m.!MENUFRIDAY, APRIL 7Easter-Roast Beef DinnerTUESDAY, APRIL 11LasagnaWEDNESDAY, APRIL 12Pork Roast DinnerTHURSDAY, APRIL 13Philly Beef SandwichesAPRIL ACTIVITIES•Monthly Board Meeting: The second Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m.•Pinochle: The first and third Thursdays of the month at 1 p.m.•Party Bridge: The first and third Fridays of the month at 1 p.m.•Duplicate Bridge: The second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Call (406) 861-8220 for more information.•Jam Session: Every third Saturday at 1 p.m.•Blood Pressure: Every second Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.•Bingo: The last Monday of the month at 1 p.m.•Social Hour: Every Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. There will be no cinnamon rolls on the Wednesday of the Birthday Dinner.