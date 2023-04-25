Golf season finally begins for Stillwater County teams Stillwater County golf teams were excited to finally get their 2023 spring season started.

The Columbus Cougars headed to Forsyth to participate in their first tournament of the season. The boys’ team took first place with a score of 330. Although it was a good starting point, according to Coach Jeromey Burke his golfers have room for improvement and will need to make some strides to be competitive in the post season.