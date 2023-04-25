Golf season finally begins for Stillwater County teams Stillwater County golf teams were excited to finally get their 2023 spring season started.
The Columbus Cougars headed to Forsyth to participate in their first tournament of the season. The boys’ team took first place with a score of 330. Although it was a good starting point, according to Coach Jeromey Burke his golfers have room for improvement and will need to make some strides to be competitive in the post season.
William Conat placed 1st with a 73 and after starting a little slow, really played well on the back nine, shooting a 33. Landon Olson took 7th place with a score of 81 and Mike Courts was 8th with an 84.
The Lady Cougars were led by a 4th place finish from Paige Lethert who beat her personal best by a lot with a 90. She played solidly and worked her way around the course with intelligence. Gracie Roller also played well for her first taste of varsity golf. Roller shot a 118 which is a good starting point and will give her something to continue working on to get her to a score that will be competitive in the state tournament.
“We had a decent showing for this being the first tournament of the year. The lack of practice time and cancellation of all our meets thus far sets everyone back a bit but overall, l I think it was a positive first meet,” state Coach Jeromey Burke.
PARK CITY PANTHERSThe Panthers participated in the Forsyth invite on Tuesday, April 18 getting in their first competition of the 2023 season. Lady Panthers Tessa McNeil and Marisa Rathbun scored 114 and 119, respectively. Evan Seymour shot 111 and Garett Harper shot 113 for the Panther boys’ team.
“It sure was nice to be outside and get a golf meet in,” said Coach Rathbun.
Absarokee Huskies The Husky golf teams got in two meets this past week. They attended Gardiner’s meet in Livingston on Tuesday and Broadus’s meet in Broadus on Saturday. As is the consensus with all golf teams, everyone was excited to finally be on a golf course. Both tournaments were cold and windy but no one seemed to mind and not much complaining was heard. The Absarokee boys’ team placed 7th in the Gardiner meet with Jaxon Gallagher shooting an 85 and coming in 7th in the individual scoring. Tristen Phillips shot a 96, Jacob Martin a 103, and Isaac Richardson a 135. The Huskies played especially well on Saturday in Broadus taking 1st place as a team by one stroke. Gallagher placed 2nd with an 86 and Phillips took 3rd with an 87.