A man will spend three years in the custody of the Montana Department of Corrections (DOC) and five more years on probation for leading law enforcement on a fentanyl-fueled high-speed chase from Reed Point to Columbus on I-90 last fall.
And he is lucky that’s all the time he was given for the crimes of felony criminal endangerment and felony theft.
At a sentencing hearing last week in 22nd Judicial District Court in Columbus, Judge Matt Wald told 24-year-old Jarred Lane Saunders that he had contemplated imposing a longer sentence than what a joint prosecution-defense agreement was recommending.
“There’s no way you’re going to get a suspended,” Wald said.
Stillwater Deputy County Attorney Ryan Addis presented the joint sentencing, which basically amounted to eight years to the DOC with five suspended, $1,982.28 in restitution and a lengthy list of probation conditions.
Wald noted the Stillwater case was the first felony sentence Saunders was receiving. However, they weren’t the only felony convictions hanging over Saunders’ head. He is currently awaiting sentencing on multiple felony crimes in Yellowstone County. In addition, he is currently incarcerated in the Lewis and Clark County jail after being arrested on at least one felony offense there, according to Addis.
Saunders apologized “to the community of Columbus” for putting people’s lives at risk and causing alarm.
Wald noted Saunders’ positive attitude and said “I hope you stick with that.”
Wald also imposed 30 specific conditions to which Saunders must by abide by during the duration of his probation and granted him credit for 195 days he has spent in jail.
Wald said the sentence provided for rehabilitation, punishments, accountability, structure and restitution to the victims.
THE CASE
On Oct. 4, 2022, at 2:15 p.m., MHP Trooper Erick Fetterhoff was on patrol on I-90 near Reed Point when he saw a 2004 Chevrolet Impala being driven by Saunders speeding westbound at 90 mph, according to court documents.
Saunders took the Reed Point exit, at which point the trooper activated his top lights, prompting Saunders to run the stop sign at the bottom of the ramp and re-enter I-90. A chase quickly ensued at speeds at more than 100 mph, with the trooper requesting assistance from the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department.
During the pursuit, Saunders “tried to intentionally run numerous vehicles off the road by driving in an aggressive manner. Specifically, the driver would swerve at vehicles as it came upon them,” according to court documents. At least twice, Saunders cut off vehicles, forcing the drivers to take evasive action to prevent crashes. These included semis, moving trucks and personal vehicles. Several “near-miss” crashes occurred.
Near the bottom of the Columbus hill, Saunders hit spike strips that had been deployed by Columbus Police Chief Gary Timm, puncturing three tires and swerving into the other lane between two other vehicles, according to court documents.
Several of the “near-miss” collisions occurred at 100 mph.
As Saunders approached the Columbus exit, his tires began to come apart and he slowed down and turned right onto the ramp, placing his hand out of an open window. Saunders was arrested by MHP Trooper Brett Riesinger, Trooper Luke McKinney and Undersheriff Randy Smith. Once inside a patrol car, troopers determined that Saunders’ license was revoked and that he was also a habitual traffic offender. A passenger in the car was determined Saunders’ girlfriend, a Washington woman wanted on several felony warrants for drug use and distribution, according to court documents. Saunders told troopers that during the chase, he had eaten “a bunch of fentanyl and did not feel well,” according to court documents. An ambulance was then summoned.
It was also discovered that the Impala had been stolen from Billings. In the car were found stolen credit cards and drug paraphernalia. Billings police were notified and the vehicle was returned to the owner.