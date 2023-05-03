Saunders

Jarred Lane Saunders. Montana Department of Corrections photo.

A man will spend three years in the custody of the Montana Department of Corrections (DOC) and five more years on probation for leading law enforcement on a fentanyl-fueled high-speed chase from Reed Point to Columbus on I-90 last fall.

And he is lucky that’s all the time he was given for the crimes of felony criminal endangerment and felony theft.